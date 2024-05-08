DAX 18.545 +0,3%ESt50 5.023 -0,3%MSCI World 3.396 -0,2%Dow 39.056 +0,4%Nas 16.303 -0,2%Bitcoin 57.004 +0,1%Euro 1,0733 -0,1%Öl 84,04 +0,3%Gold 2.310 +0,0%
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

39,05 EUR +0,88 EUR +2,31 %
STU
Marktkap. 45,57 Mrd. EUR KGV 14,75

WKN 555200

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol DPSTF

Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
39,05 EUR 0,88 EUR 2,31%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für DHL Group nach Zahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 46,50 Euro belassen. Der Logistikkonzern habe im ersten Quartal mit seinem operativen Ergebnis besser als erwartet abgeschnitten und die Jahresziele bestätigt, resümierte Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das dürfte den Aktien aktuell Auftrieb geben. Der gesamtwirtschaftliche Hintergrund bleibe aber nach wie vor herausfordernd./ck/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.05.2024 / 05:43 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.05.2024 / 05:43 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

