DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für DHL Group nach Zahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 46,50 Euro belassen. Der Logistikkonzern habe im ersten Quartal mit seinem operativen Ergebnis besser als erwartet abgeschnitten und die Jahresziele bestätigt, resümierte Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das dürfte den Aktien aktuell Auftrieb geben. Der gesamtwirtschaftliche Hintergrund bleibe aber nach wie vor herausfordernd./ck/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.05.2024 / 05:43 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.05.2024 / 05:43 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
46,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
38,25 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21,57%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
39,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,08%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
43,84 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|08.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.04.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.04.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.03.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG