LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für DHL Group mit einem Kursziel von 49 Euro bauf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Alexia Dogani stuft Quartalsergebnisse und Ausblick am Mittwochmorgen als schwach ein und rechnet mit Kursschwäche./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.03.2024 / 07:16 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.03.2024 / 07:17 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
49,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
39,22 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
24,95%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
39,07 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,43%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
48,29 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
