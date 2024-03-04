DAX 17.708 +0,1%ESt50 4.909 +0,3%MSCI World 3.337 -0,8%Dow 38.585 -1,0%Nas 15.940 -1,7%Bitcoin 61.791 +5,0%Euro 1,0874 +0,2%Öl 82,62 +0,7%Gold 2.129 +0,0%
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

39,07 EUR -2,30 EUR -5,56 %
STU
Marktkap. 50,52 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,16

WKN 555200

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol DPSTF

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für DHL Group mit einem Kursziel von 49 Euro bauf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Alexia Dogani stuft Quartalsergebnisse und Ausblick am Mittwochmorgen als schwach ein und rechnet mit Kursschwäche./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.03.2024 / 07:16 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.03.2024 / 07:17 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
49,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
39,22 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
24,95%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
39,07 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,43%
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
48,29 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

