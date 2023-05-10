E.ON Aktie
WKN ENAG99
ISIN DE000ENAG999
Symbol ENAKF
EON SE Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Eon auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 12 Euro belassen. Die Risiken für die Jahresziele lägen nun eher auf der Oberseite, schrieb Analyst Sam Arie am Mittwochnachmittag in einem Nachklapp auf die Geschäftszahlen./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2023 / 14:38 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.05.2023 / 14:38 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Laufzeit
|Cap
|Kurs
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf E.ON
|SV2MFR
|15.09.2023
|12,00
|11,19
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf E.ON
|SV2MFT
|15.03.2024
|12,00
|10,78
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: E.ON Neutral
|Unternehmen:
E.ON SE
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
12,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
11,88 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,05%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
11,94 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,50%
|
Analyst Name:
Sam Arie
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,86 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu E.ON SE
|14:16
|E.ON Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:21
|E.ON Neutral
|UBS AG
|08:01
|E.ON Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.05.23
|E.ON Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.05.23
|E.ON Halten
|DZ BANK
|14:16
|E.ON Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:21
|E.ON Neutral
|UBS AG
|08:01
|E.ON Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.05.23
|E.ON Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.05.23
|E.ON Halten
|DZ BANK
|14:16
|E.ON Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:01
|E.ON Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.05.23
|E.ON Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.05.23
|E.ON Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.05.23
|E.ON Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.01.23
|E.ON Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|20.09.21
|E.ON Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11.05.21
|E.ON Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11.12.20
|E.ON Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|12.11.20
|E.ON Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:21
|E.ON Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.05.23
|E.ON Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.05.23
|E.ON Halten
|DZ BANK
|10.05.23
|E.ON Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|10.05.23
|E.ON Neutral
|UBS AG