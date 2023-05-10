DAX 15.799 -0,6%ESt50 4.287 -0,5%TDax 3.226 -0,2%Dow 33.235 -0,9%Nas 12.302 +0,0%Bitcoin 25.136 -0,1%Euro 1,0910 -0,7%Öl 75,69 -1,2%Gold 2.025 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 PayPal A14R7U Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 TUI TUAG50 Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Plug Power A1JA81 BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Deutsche Bank 514000 Apple 865985
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Heute im Fokus DAX im Minus -- Wall Street startet schwächer-- SUSE senkt Prognose -- thyssenkrupp: Rote Zahlen -- Deutsche Telekom, SÜSS MicroTec, CANCOM, BayWa, Sixt, Bechtle, Bayer, RWE im Fokus
Top News
SAP-Aktie stabil: Punit Renjen als Plattner-Nachfolger in SAP-Aufsichtsrat gewählt - Partnerschaft mit Google erweitert
NASDAQ-Titel Robinhood-Aktie legt zu: Robinhood macht mehr Umsatz
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

E.ON Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
11,94 EUR -0,17 EUR -1,36 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap.32,08 Mrd. EUR KGV8,89

WKN ENAG99

ISIN DE000ENAG999

Symbol ENAKF

UBS AG

EON SE Neutral

10:21
Teilen
EON SE Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Eon auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 12 Euro belassen. Die Risiken für die Jahresziele lägen nun eher auf der Oberseite, schrieb Analyst Sam Arie am Mittwochnachmittag in einem Nachklapp auf die Geschäftszahlen./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2023 / 14:38 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.05.2023 / 14:38 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: E.ON Neutral

Unternehmen:
E.ON SE		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
12,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
11,88 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,05%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
11,94 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,50%
Analyst Name:
Sam Arie 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,86 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu E.ON SE

14:16 E.ON Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:21 E.ON Neutral UBS AG
08:01 E.ON Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.05.23 E.ON Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.05.23 E.ON Halten DZ BANK
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu E.ON SE

RSS Feed
E.ON SE zu myNews hinzufügen