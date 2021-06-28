  • Suche
30.06.2021 09:41

EON SE Outperform (Bernstein Research)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Eon auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 13,30 Euro belassen. Die elektrische Revolution bei Automobilantrieben sei in vollem Gange, schrieb Analystin Meike Becker in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie zu den an der Wertschöpfung beteiligten Unternehmen. Eon zählt sie wegen des Schwerpunktes auf Netze und Vertrieb dazu. Der Energiekonzern rage europaweit mit seiner Lade-Infrastruktur heraus./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 23:02 / UTC


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
E.ON SE		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
13,30 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
9,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
34,34%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
9,82 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,45%
Analyst Name:
Meike Becker 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

