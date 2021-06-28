NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Eon auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 13,30 Euro belassen. Die elektrische Revolution bei Automobilantrieben sei in vollem Gange, schrieb Analystin Meike Becker in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie zu den an der Wertschöpfung beteiligten Unternehmen. Eon zählt sie wegen des Schwerpunktes auf Netze und Vertrieb dazu. Der Energiekonzern rage europaweit mit seiner Lade-Infrastruktur heraus./tih/gl