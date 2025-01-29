DAX 21.638 +1,0%ESt50 5.260 +0,6%Top 10 Crypto 16,40 +3,9%Dow 44.714 -0,3%Nas 19.632 -0,5%Bitcoin 101.017 +1,5%Euro 1,0423 +0,0%Öl 76,48 -0,6%Gold 2.771 +0,4%
Deutsche Bank-Aktie-Aktie zollt Rally Tribut: Deutlicher Ergebnisrückgang in 2024
Glencore-Aktie: Planziel bei Förderung erreicht
Microsoft Aktie

409,55 EUR -16,85 EUR -3,95 %
421,80 USD -19,94 USD -4,51 %
Marktkap. 3,19 Bio. EUR

KGV 37,88 Div. Rendite 0,67%

WKN 870747

ISIN US5949181045

Symbol MSFT

RBC Capital Markets

Microsoft Outperform

08:06 Uhr
Microsoft Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Microsoft Corp.
409,55 EUR -16,85 EUR -3,95%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Microsoft nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 500 US-Dollar auf "Outperform" belassen. Der Softwarekonzern habe ein insgesamt solides Quartal verzeichnet, schrieb Analyst Rishi Jaluria am Mittwochabend in seiner ersten Reaktion. Positiv herausgeragt habe das Wachstum der Geschäfte mit Künstlicher Intelligenz (KI)./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2025 / 16:47 / EST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.01.2025 / 16:47 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: James Marvin Phelps / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Microsoft Outperform

Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp.		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
$ 500,00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 442,33		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,04%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 421,80		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,54%
Analyst Name:
Rishi Jaluria 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 508,00

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.

08:16 Microsoft Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:16 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:06 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
28.01.25 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
28.01.25 Microsoft Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.

finanzen.net Apples Erfolgszug Apple-Aktie weit vorne: Wie Apple zur wertvollsten Marke der Welt wurde - eine Konzerngeschichte Apple-Aktie weit vorne: Wie Apple zur wertvollsten Marke der Welt wurde - eine Konzerngeschichte
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Microsoft auf 'Buy' - Ziel 550 Dollar
dpa-afx ROUNDUP: Microsoft enttäuscht mit Cloud-Umsätzen
finanzen.net Bilanzen: Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, Amazon & Co. - Die Ergebnisse der Tech-Riesen in der aktuellen Saison
finanzen.net Microsoft-Aktie trotzdem schwach: Microsoft schlägt Gewinnerwartungen
finanzen.net Microsoft prüft: Hat DeepSeek vertrauliche OpenAI-Daten genutzt?
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsende schwächer
dpa-afx Microsoft steigert Umsatz und Gewinn deutlich - Cloud-Erlös enttäuscht
finanzen.net Nach Rekordhoch der Amazon-Aktie: Wie hoch kann es noch gehen?
Benzinga SoftBank Eyes Historic $25 Billion Investment In OpenAI, Set To Dethrone Microsoft As Biggest Investor In ChatGPT-Parent
Benzinga Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Accepts DeepSeek AI Has Some 'Real Innovations' — But Won't Say If They Mark A Turning Point For AI Cost Reduction
Business Times Microsoft, Meta CEOs defend hefty AI spending after DeepSeek stuns tech world
Benzinga Tesla, Meta, Microsoft, IBM, Nvidia: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today
MarketWatch Microsoft investors are ignoring this number that suggests better growth ahead
MotleyFool Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Zacks Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Business Times Microsoft shares slide as cloud forecast, AI spending disappoint