Microsoft Aktie
Marktkap. 3,19 Bio. EURKGV 37,88 Div. Rendite 0,67%
WKN 870747
ISIN US5949181045
Symbol MSFT
Microsoft Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Microsoft nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 500 US-Dollar auf "Outperform" belassen. Der Softwarekonzern habe ein insgesamt solides Quartal verzeichnet, schrieb Analyst Rishi Jaluria am Mittwochabend in seiner ersten Reaktion. Positiv herausgeragt habe das Wachstum der Geschäfte mit Künstlicher Intelligenz (KI)./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2025 / 16:47 / EST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.01.2025 / 16:47 / EST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: James Marvin Phelps / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Microsoft Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp.
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
$ 500,00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 442,33
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,04%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 421,80
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,54%
|
Analyst Name:
Rishi Jaluria
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 508,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|08:16
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:16
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:06
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.01.25
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|28.01.25
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:16
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:16
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:06
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.01.25
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|28.01.25
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:16
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:16
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:06
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.01.25
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|28.01.25
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.20
|Microsoft verkaufen
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.11.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.09.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.06.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.06.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG