Shell B Aktie

20,30EUR
+0,64EUR
+3,26%
14:05:12
XETRA
16,99GBP
+0,76GBP
+4,70%
14:10:42
LSE

WKN: A0ER6S / ISIN: GB00B03MM408

04.01.2022 14:01

Shell B Outperform (RBC Capital Markets)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für die B-Aktie von Royal Dutch Shell auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 2500 Pence belassen. Die von Analyst Biraj Borkhataria beobachteten Aktie des Ölkonzerns gehört laut einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Strategiestudie zu den 30 globalen Top-Anlageideen für 2022. Die vierteljährlich aktualisierte Auswahl umfasst laut RBC längerfristig aussichtsreiche Werte. Shell sei für 2022 der bevorzugte Wert unter den großen breit aufgestellten Ölkonzernen./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.01.2022 / 00:09 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.01.2022 / 00:25 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shell B Outperform

Unternehmen:
Shell PLC (Royal Dutch Shell) (B)		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
25,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
16,95 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
47,46%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
16,99 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,18%
Analyst Name:
Biraj Borkhataria 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
25,75 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shell PLC (Royal Dutch Shell) (B)

14:01 Uhr Shell B Outperform RBC Capital Markets
21.12.21 Shell B Outperform RBC Capital Markets
15.12.21 Shell B Outperform RBC Capital Markets
24.11.21 Shell B Overweight Barclays Capital
29.10.21 Shell B Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu Shell PLC (Royal Dutch Shell) (B)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Shell B Aktie

+51,60%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +51,60%
Ø Kursziel: 25,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
25,00 £
Barclays Capital
30,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +51,60%
Ø Kursziel: 25,75
Aktuelle Analysen

13:14 Uhr Shell B Outperform
12:57 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
12:56 Uhr ASOS Outperform
12:55 Uhr BBVA Outperform
12:51 Uhr Amazon Outperform
12:43 Uhr Enel Outperform
12:41 Uhr Daimler Buy
12:39 Uhr Ryanair Reduce
12:37 Uhr SYNLAB Neutral
12:25 Uhr Pernod Ricard Buy
12:23 Uhr Philips Neutral
12:23 Uhr Siemens Healthineers Overweight
12:22 Uhr Gerresheimer Neutral
11:37 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
11:37 Uhr Fresenius Neutral
11:35 Uhr Siemens Energy Neutral
11:00 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Neutral
10:59 Uhr Pernod Ricard Overweight
10:59 Uhr Daimler Overweight
10:36 Uhr Continental Buy
10:34 Uhr GRENKE Hold
08:46 Uhr Sanofi Overweight
08:44 Uhr Novo Nordisk Neutral
08:43 Uhr Novartis Underweight
08:36 Uhr Daimler Truck Outperform
08:19 Uhr AstraZeneca Overweight
08:17 Uhr Bayer Overweight
08:15 Uhr Sanofi Outperform
08:13 Uhr Roche Outperform
08:13 Uhr Novo Nordisk Outperform
08:12 Uhr Merck Market-Perform
08:07 Uhr Roche Neutral
08:06 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
07:55 Uhr MorphoSys Neutral
07:55 Uhr Sartorius vz. Overweight
07:37 Uhr Bayer Buy
07:36 Uhr Merck Overweight
03.01.22 T-Mobile US Overweight
03.01.22 Daimler Overweight
03.01.22 ExxonMobil Buy
03.01.22 Tesla Buy
03.01.22 PVA TePla Buy
03.01.22 T-Mobile US Outperform
03.01.22 S&T Buy
03.01.22 DEUTZ Buy
03.01.22 Daimler Buy
03.01.22 Delivery Hero Buy
03.01.22 VINCI Overweight
03.01.22 AUTO1 Neutral
03.01.22 Tesla Underweight

