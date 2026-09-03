Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vodafone Group Buy

09:36 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 85 auf 155 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung von "Sell" auf "Buy" gedreht. Andrew Lee sieht in seiner Branchenanalyse vom Freitag einen deutlichen Wandel in den Ertragsperspektiven bei den Briten, deren Aktien sich folglich überdurchschnittlich entwickeln dürften. Der Experte traut Vodafone auf Sicht von drei Jahren eine stärkere Verbesserung der Rendite auf das eingesetzte Kapital (ROIC) als anderen. Man komme von einer niedrigen Basis, sodass die prozentuale Veränderung besonders hoch ausfallen dürfte./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.09.2026 / 05:02 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

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