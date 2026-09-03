Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 32,17 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 3,52%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
AI Analyse
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 85 auf 155 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung von "Sell" auf "Buy" gedreht. Andrew Lee sieht in seiner Branchenanalyse vom Freitag einen deutlichen Wandel in den Ertragsperspektiven bei den Briten, deren Aktien sich folglich überdurchschnittlich entwickeln dürften. Der Experte traut Vodafone auf Sicht von drei Jahren eine stärkere Verbesserung der Rendite auf das eingesetzte Kapital (ROIC) als anderen. Man komme von einer niedrigen Basis, sodass die prozentuale Veränderung besonders hoch ausfallen dürfte./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.09.2026 / 05:02 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,55 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,24 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
24,94%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,20 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|09:36
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|28.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.07.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:36
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|28.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.07.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:36
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.07.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.07.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|12.05.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.08.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|11.06.26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital