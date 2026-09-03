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Vodafone Group Aktie

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Marktkap. 32,17 Mrd. EUR

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AI Analyse

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vodafone Group Buy

09:36 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
1,45 EUR 0,02 EUR 1,72%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 85 auf 155 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung von "Sell" auf "Buy" gedreht. Andrew Lee sieht in seiner Branchenanalyse vom Freitag einen deutlichen Wandel in den Ertragsperspektiven bei den Briten, deren Aktien sich folglich überdurchschnittlich entwickeln dürften. Der Experte traut Vodafone auf Sicht von drei Jahren eine stärkere Verbesserung der Rendite auf das eingesetzte Kapital (ROIC) als anderen. Man komme von einer niedrigen Basis, sodass die prozentuale Veränderung besonders hoch ausfallen dürfte./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.09.2026 / 05:02 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,55 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,24 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
24,94%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,20 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

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