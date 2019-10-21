finanzen.net

Volvo (B) Aktie WKN: 855689 / ISIN: SE0000115446

13,51EUR
+0,85EUR
+6,71%
21.10.2019
FSE
145,00SEK
+1,55SEK
+1,08%
21.10.2019
STO
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
21.10.2019 21:06
Bewerten
(0)

Volvo AB (B) Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für Volvo B von 146 auf 162 schwedische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Analyst Tom Narayan senkte seine Schätzungen für das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) im Industriegeschäft, nachdem im dritten Quartal und damit ein Quartal früher als von ihm erwartet der Zyklus für die Schweden gedreht habe. Gleichwohl habe Volvo nach wie vor starke Margen im Lkw-Geschäft erzielt, schrieb er in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Seinen Bewertungshorizont habe er nun ins Jahr 2020 verschoben./ajx/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.10.2019 / 12:54 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.10.2019 / 12:54 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Volvo AB (B) Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		Kursziel:
162,00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		Kurs*:
145,00 SEK		Abst. Kursziel*:
+11,72%
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		Kurs aktuell:
145,00 SEK		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+11,72%
Analyst Name:
Tom Narayan		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
160,27 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Volvo AB (B)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.10.2019Volvo AB (B) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
21.10.2019Volvo AB (B) buyDeutsche Bank AG
21.10.2019Volvo AB (B) SellUBS AG
18.10.2019Volvo AB (B) buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.10.2019Volvo AB (B) NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.10.2019Volvo AB (B) buyDeutsche Bank AG
18.10.2019Volvo AB (B) buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.10.2019Volvo AB (B) buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.10.2019Volvo AB (B) buyKepler Cheuvreux
29.08.2019Volvo AB (B) buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.10.2019Volvo AB (B) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
18.10.2019Volvo AB (B) NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.10.2019Volvo AB (B) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
03.10.2019Volvo AB (B) NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.07.2019Volvo AB (B) HoldHSBC
21.10.2019Volvo AB (B) SellUBS AG
15.10.2019Volvo AB (B) UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
13.09.2019Volvo AB (B) UnderweightMorgan Stanley
23.08.2019Volvo AB (B) UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
22.08.2019Volvo AB (B) SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Volvo AB (B) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Volvo AB (B)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18.10.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Volvo B auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 175 Kronen (dpa-afx)
18.10.19
Volvo AB verzeichnet herben Auftragseinbruch - Aktie dreht ins Plus (dpa-afx)
17.10.19
Ausblick auf Volvo-Bilanz: Das erwarten Analysten (finanzen.net)
31.08.19
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Volvo (B)-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
31.07.19
Juli 2019: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Volvo (B)-Aktie (finanzen.net)
22.07.19
Volvo ruft 500.000 Autos in Werkstatt zurück - 54.000 in Deutschland (dpa-afx)
20.07.19
Volvo (B) präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
18.07.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Volvo B auf 'Sell' - Ziel 122 Kronen (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Volvo (B) News
RSS Feed
Volvo (B) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Volvo (B) Aktie

+10,53%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,53%
Ø Kursziel: 160,27
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 3
Sell: 3
120
140
160
180
200
220
CFRA
160 SEK
Jefferies & Company Inc.
185 SEK
HSBC
150 SEK
Morgan Stanley
135 SEK
Kepler Cheuvreux
150 SEK
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
126 SEK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
175 SEK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
203 SEK
UBS AG
127 SEK
Deutsche Bank AG
190 SEK
RBC Capital Markets
162 SEK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,53%
Ø Kursziel: 160,27
alle Volvo (B) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

21.10.19SAP SE buy
21.10.19SAP SE buy
21.10.19Deutsche Bank Underperform
21.10.19Bayer Halten
21.10.19Covestro Sell
21.10.19Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Equal-Weight
21.10.19Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten
21.10.19Wirecard kaufen
21.10.19Wirecard kaufen
21.10.19Nemetschek SE Hold
21.10.19Sartorius vz Hold
21.10.19Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sell
21.10.19adidas Hold
21.10.19SAP SE Neutral
21.10.19SAP SE Neutral
21.10.19Sartorius vz Neutral
21.10.19SAP SE Outperform
21.10.19SAP SE Outperform
21.10.19SAP SE Conviction Buy List
21.10.19SAP SE Conviction Buy List
21.10.19Sartorius vz Sell
21.10.19SAP SE overweight
21.10.19SAP SE overweight
21.10.19Wirecard buy
21.10.19Wirecard buy
21.10.19Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
21.10.19Wirecard Neutral
21.10.19Wirecard Neutral
21.10.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
21.10.19SAP SE Hold
21.10.19SAP SE Hold
21.10.19Bayer Neutral
21.10.19Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
21.10.19Deutsche Bank Sell
18.10.19Fresenius SECo Neutral
18.10.19Wirecard buy
18.10.19Wirecard buy
18.10.19Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
18.10.19HeidelbergCement overweight
18.10.19Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 42 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21.10.19
DAX schließt mit deutlichem Gewinn -- Wall Street-Kurse steigen -- Keine Abstimmung über Brexit-Deal -- Wirecard bestellt Sonderprüfer -- SAP, Munich RE, HelloFresh im Fokus
Ausland
03:53 Uhr
Mit diesem Produkt überrascht Apple
Leitzins
03:49 Uhr
Wie wahrscheinlich eine erneute Zinssenkung in den USA wirklich ist
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
SAP SE716460
Infineon AG623100