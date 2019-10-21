NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für Volvo B von 146 auf 162 schwedische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Analyst Tom Narayan senkte seine Schätzungen für das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) im Industriegeschäft, nachdem im dritten Quartal und damit ein Quartal früher als von ihm erwartet der Zyklus für die Schweden gedreht habe. Gleichwohl habe Volvo nach wie vor starke Margen im Lkw-Geschäft erzielt, schrieb er in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Seinen Bewertungshorizont habe er nun ins Jahr 2020 verschoben./ajx/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.10.2019 / 12:54 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.10.2019 / 12:54 / ET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.