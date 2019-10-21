|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
162,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
145,00 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+11,72%
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
145,00 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+11,72%
|Analyst Name:
Tom Narayan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
160,27 SEK
|21.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|18.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|29.08.2019
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.07.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Hold
|HSBC
|21.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|15.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|13.09.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|23.08.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|22.08.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Sell
|UBS AG
