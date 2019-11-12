|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)
|Analyst:
Morgan Stanley
|Kursziel:
130,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
153,10 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-15,09%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
153,05 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-15,06%
|Analyst Name:
Harald Hendrikse
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
158,10 SEK
|13:31 Uhr
|Volvo AB (B) Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|29.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:31 Uhr
|Volvo AB (B) Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|21.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|15.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|13.09.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|23.08.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|13:26 Uhr
|Deutsche Post neutral
|13:26 Uhr
|Bayer overweight
|13:21 Uhr
|EVOTEC SE buy
|13:21 Uhr
|Lufthansa Halten
|13:21 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|13:21 Uhr
|Continental neutral
|13:11 Uhr
|New Work SE (ex XING) buy
|13:06 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|13:06 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|13:06 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|13:01 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|13:01 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo market-perform
|13:01 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care market-perform
|13:01 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Outperform
|12:56 Uhr
|Infineon Halten
|12:56 Uhr
|Infineon Halten
|12:56 Uhr
|Continental Sector Perform
|12:51 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|12:46 Uhr
|Continental Halten
|12:46 Uhr
|United Internet buy
|12:41 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|11:46 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|11:41 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch Hold
|11:41 Uhr
|Infineon Hold
|11:41 Uhr
|Infineon Hold
|11:41 Uhr
|United Internet Hold
|11:41 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch Hold
|11:36 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Hold
|10:46 Uhr
|JENOPTIK Hold
|10:41 Uhr
|Continental Underweight
|09:51 Uhr
|JENOPTIK Hold
|09:36 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|09:36 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|09:36 Uhr
|Covestro Reduce
|09:36 Uhr
|United Internet Neutral
|09:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
|09:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Sector Perform
|09:36 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch Neutral
|09:11 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|09:11 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Underweight
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 45 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 45 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 45 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan