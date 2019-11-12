finanzen.net

Volvo (B) Aktie

12.11.2019
(0)

Volvo AB (B) Underweight (Morgan Stanley)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für Volvo B von 135 auf 130 schwedische Kronen gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Der Aktienkurs des Lkw-Bauers sei trotz schwacher Auftragslage und Konjunkturgegenwind der Gewinnentwicklung gefolgt, schrieb Analyst Harald Hendrikse in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er stellt sich die Frage, ob dies im kommenden Jahr bei sinkenden Margen erneut so sein wird, obwohl sich Auftragseingang und Konjunktur erholen dürften./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.11.2019 / 04:00 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

