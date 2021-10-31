Experten sehen bei United Parcel Service-Aktie Potenzial

|UBS AG
|-
|-
|16.08.2021
|Credit Suisse Group
|240,00 USD
|12,47
|28.07.2021
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|245,00 USD
|14,81
|27.07.2021
|Credit Suisse Group
|261,00 USD
|22,31
|10.06.2021
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|243,00 USD
|13,88
|10.06.2021
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|-
|-
|09.06.2021
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|232,00 USD
|8,72
|09.06.2021
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|224,00 USD
|4,97
|01.06.2021
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|150,00 USD
|-29,71
|28.05.2021
|Credit Suisse Group
|261,00 USD
|22,31
|28.04.2021
|Barclays Capital
|205,00 USD
|-3,93
|28.04.2021
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|181,00 USD
|-15,18
|27.04.2021
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|150,00 USD
|-29,71
|27.04.2021
|Credit Suisse Group
|215,00 USD
|0,75
|14.04.2021
|Bernstein Research
|200,00 USD
|-6,27
|24.02.2021
|Credit Suisse Group
|205,00 USD
|-3,93
|03.02.2021
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|180,00 USD
|-15,65
|02.02.2021
|Bernstein Research
|184,00 USD
|-13,77
|02.12.2020
|Credit Suisse Group
|202,00 USD
|-5,34
|29.10.2020
|Barclays Capital
|145,00 USD
|-32,05
|29.10.2020
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|130,00 USD
|-39,08
|27.10.2020
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|168,00 USD
|-21,27
|21.08.2020
|Barclays Capital
|120,00 USD
|-43,76
|31.07.2020
|UBS AG
|150,00 USD
|-29,71
|31.07.2020
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|120,00 USD
|-43,76
|30.07.2020
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|105,00 USD
|-50,79
|28.04.2020
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|117,00 USD
|-45,17
|28.04.2020
|Barclays Capital
|90,00 USD
|-57,82
|17.04.2020
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|113,00 USD
|-47,05
|09.04.2020
|UBS AG
|107,00 USD
|-49,86
|17.03.2020
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|127,00 USD
|-40,48
|12.03.2020
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|125,00 USD
|-41,42
|04.02.2020
|UBS AG
|130,00 USD
|-39,08
|31.01.2020
|Credit Suisse Group
|116,00 USD
|-45,64
|31.01.2020
|Credit Suisse Group
|122,00 USD
|-42,83
|16.01.2020
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|135,00 USD
|-36,74
|04.10.2019
|Credit Suisse Group
|119,00 USD
|-44,23
|30.07.2019
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|114,00 USD
|-46,58
|25.07.2019
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|116,00 USD
|-45,64
|26.04.2019
|Credit Suisse Group
|114,00 USD
|-46,58
|06.03.2019
|Standpoint Research
|-
|-
|26.12.2018
|Morgan Stanley
|87,00 USD
|-59,23
|05.12.2018
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|147,00 USD
|-31,11
|30.10.2018
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|147,00 USD
|-31,11
|25.10.2018
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|125,00 USD
|-41,42
|24.10.2018
|BMO Capital Markets
|-
|-
|05.10.2018
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|125,00 USD
|-41,42
|26.07.2018
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|139,00 USD
|-34,86
|25.07.2018
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|121,00 USD
|-43,30
|06.03.2018
|Deutsche Bank AG
|115,00 USD
|-46,11
|23.02.2018
|Deutsche Bank AG
|145,00 USD
|-32,05
|08.01.2018
|Deutsche Bank AG
|135,00 USD
|-36,74
|04.12.2017
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|148,00 USD
|-30,64
|13.11.2017
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|124,00 USD
|-41,89
|23.10.2017
|Seaport Global Securities
|-
|-
|06.06.2017
|BMO Capital Markets
|115,00 USD
|-46,11
|03.02.2017
|Barclays Capital
|115,00 USD
|-46,11
|01.02.2017
|Loop Capital
|124,00 USD
|-41,89
|20.12.2016
|Deutsche Bank AG
|117,00 USD
|-45,17
|02.11.2016
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|110,00 USD
|-48,45
|29.04.2016
|UBS AG
|109,00 USD
|-48,92
|24.03.2016
|UBS AG
|109,00 USD
|-48,92
|28.10.2015
|RBC Capital Markets
|111,00 USD
|-47,98
|04.02.2015
|Barclays Capital
|105,00 USD
|-50,79
|26.01.2015
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|102,00 USD
|-52,20
|23.01.2015
|Deutsche Bank AG
|-
|-
|15.12.2014
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|116,00 USD
|-45,64
|14.11.2014
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|106,00 USD
|-50,33
|14.11.2014
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|113,00 USD
|-47,05
|27.10.2014
|Nomura
|110,00 USD
|-48,45
|19.12.2013
|Nomura
|90,00 USD
|-57,82
|25.07.2013
|Nomura
|90,00 USD
|-57,82
|11.04.2013
|Morgan Stanley
|-
|-
|12.03.2013
|Frankfurter Tagesdienst
|-
|-
|25.10.2012
|Nomura
|80,00 USD
|-62,51
|25.10.2012
|UBS AG
|87,00 USD
|-59,23
|24.10.2012
|Nomura
|80,00 USD
|-62,51
|19.10.2012
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|80,00 USD
|-62,51
|16.10.2012
|RBC Capital Markets
|75,00 USD
|-64,85
|05.10.2012
|Nomura
|80,00 USD
|-62,51
|26.07.2012
|RBC Capital Markets
|84,00 USD
|-60,64
|26.07.2012
|Nomura
|80,00 USD
|-62,51
|24.07.2012
|Barclays Capital
|92,00 USD
|-56,89
|07.05.2012
|Nomura
|80,00 USD
|-62,51
|02.05.2012
|Barclays Capital
|92,00 USD
|-56,89
|30.04.2012
|Barclays Capital
|94,00 USD
|-55,95
|25.04.2012
|Nomura
|80,00 USD
|-62,51
|24.04.2012
|RBC Capital Markets
|88,00 USD
|-58,76
|21.03.2012
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|-
|-
|20.03.2012
|RBC Capital Markets
|-
|-
|22.02.2012
|RBC Capital Markets
|84,00 USD
|-60,64
|02.02.2012
|Nomura
|80,00 USD
|-62,51
|30.01.2012
|HSBC
|75,00 USD
|-64,85
|05.01.2012
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|78,00 USD
|-63,45
|02.01.2012
|Nomura
|70,00 USD
|-67,20
|28.11.2011
|Nomura
|75,00 USD
|-64,85
|27.10.2011
|Deutsche Bank Securities
|81,00 USD
|-62,04
|13.10.2011
|HSBC
|80,00 USD
|-62,51
|06.10.2011
|Barclays Capital
|93,00 USD
|-56,42
|19.09.2011
|HSBC
|80,00 USD
|-62,51
|13.09.2011
|Barclays Capital
|93,00 USD
|-56,42
|08.09.2011
|Barclays Capital
|97,00 USD
|-54,54
|28.07.2011
|Barclays Capital
|97,00 USD
|-54,54
|20.07.2011
|Barclays Capital
|97,00 USD
|-54,54
|22.06.2011
|Nomura
|80,00 USD
|-62,51
|05.05.2011
|Barclays Capital
|97,00 USD
|-54,54
|05.05.2011
|Frankfurter Tagesdienst
|-
|-
|29.04.2011
|Barclays Capital
|97,00 USD
|-54,54
|28.04.2011
|Credit Suisse Group
|90,00 USD
|-57,82
|27.04.2011
|Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc.
|104,00 USD
|-51,26
|27.04.2011
|UBS AG
|86,00 USD
|-59,70
|11.03.2011
|Barclays Capital
|87,00 USD
|-59,23
|03.02.2011
|Credit Suisse Group
|85,00 USD
|-60,17
|03.02.2011
|RBC Capital Markets
|95,00 USD
|-55,48
|02.02.2011
|Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc.
|101,00 USD
|-52,67
|02.02.2011
|Barclays Capital
|87,00 USD
|-59,23
|07.01.2011
|Credit Suisse Group
|76,00 USD
|-64,38
|22.10.2010
|Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc.
|90,00 USD
|-57,82
|22.10.2010
|Barclays Capital
|84,00 USD
|-60,64
|20.10.2010
|Barclays Capital
|82,00 USD
|-61,57
|26.07.2010
|Credit Suisse Group
|74,00 USD
|-65,32
|26.07.2010
|Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc.
|-
|-
|23.07.2010
|Barclays Capital
|80,00 USD
|-62,51
|20.07.2010
|UBS AG
|74,00 USD
|-65,32
|02.07.2010
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|-
|-
|20.05.2010
|Barclays Capital
|-
|-
|29.04.2010
|RBC Capital Markets
|-
|-
|28.04.2010
|Barclays Capital
|-
|-
|16.04.2010
|William Blair
|-
|-
|15.04.2010
|Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc.
|-
|-
|15.04.2010
|Frankfurter Tagesdienst
|-
|-
|13.01.2010
|Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc.
|-
|-
|11.01.2010
|Piper Jaffray & Co.
|-
|-
|13.11.2009
|Credit Suisse Group
|-
|-
|14.09.2009
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|-
|-
|09.09.2009
|Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc.
|-
|-
|28.05.2009
|Credit Suisse Group
|-
|-
|24.04.2009
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|-
|-
|14.04.2009
|Barclays Capital
|-
|-
|05.02.2009
|Credit Suisse Group
|-
|-
|04.02.2009
|Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc.
|-
|-
|04.02.2009
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|-
|-
|04.02.2009
|Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc.
|-
|-
|23.12.2008
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|-
|-
|24.10.2008
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|-
|-
|20.10.2008
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|-
|-
|23.07.2008
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|-
|-
|08.07.2008
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|-
|-
|24.06.2008
|Lehman Brothers Inc.
|-
|-
|30.05.2008
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|-
|-
|09.04.2008
|Lehman Brothers Inc.
|-
|-
|26.03.2008
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|-
|-
|13.03.2008
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|-
|-
|03.03.2008
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|-
|-
|31.01.2008
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|-
|-
|10.01.2008
|Robert W. Baird
|-
|-
|08.06.2007
|Robert W. Baird
|-
|-
|26.04.2007
|Robert W. Baird
|-
|-
|07.03.2007
|Robert W. Baird
|-
|-
|01.03.2007
|Robert W. Baird
|-
|-
|04.12.2006
|Banc of America Sec.
|-
|-
|20.11.2006
|Robert W. Baird
|-
|-
|20.11.2006
|Citigroup
|-
|-
|13.11.2006
|Crédit Suisse
|-
|-
|07.11.2006
|Morgan Stanley
|-
|-
|13.10.2006
|Banc of America Sec.
|-
|-
|13.09.2006
|Robert W. Baird
|-
|-
|26.07.2006
|Robert W. Baird
|-
|-
|26.07.2006
|Stifel Nicolaus & Co.
|-
|-
|22.05.2006
|Robert W. Baird
|-
|-
|21.04.2006
|Pacific Continental Sec.
|-
|-
|21.04.2006
|Lehman Brothers
|-
|-
|11.04.2006
|Lehman Brothers
|-
|-
|11.04.2006