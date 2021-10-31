  • Suche
31.10.2021 22:30

Experten sehen bei United Parcel Service-Aktie Potenzial

Experten haben im letzten Monat einen genauen Blick auf die United Parcel Service-Aktie geworfen.
Im Oktober 2021 haben 7 Experten die United Parcel Service-Aktie analysiert.

5 Experten empfehlen die United Parcel Service-Aktie zu kaufen, 1 Experte empfiehlt das Halten der United Parcel Service-Aktie, 1 Analyst hält die United Parcel Service-Aktie für einen Verkauf.

Im Durchschnitt prognostizieren die Analysten ein Kursziel von 221,86 USD für die United Parcel Service-Aktie, was einem Anstieg von 8,47 USD zum aktuellen NDN-Kurs in Höhe von 213,39 USD entspricht.

Der 6-Monats-Rating-Trend steht auf Kaufen.

BUY
HOLD
SELL
AnalystKurszielAbstand KurszielDatum
UBS AG
 
--16.08.2021
Credit Suisse Group
 
240,00 USD12,4728.07.2021
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
245,00 USD14,8127.07.2021
Credit Suisse Group
 
261,00 USD22,3110.06.2021
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
243,00 USD13,8810.06.2021
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
--09.06.2021
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
232,00 USD8,7209.06.2021
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
224,00 USD4,9701.06.2021
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
 
150,00 USD-29,7128.05.2021
Credit Suisse Group
 
261,00 USD22,3128.04.2021
Barclays Capital
 
205,00 USD-3,9328.04.2021
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
181,00 USD-15,1827.04.2021
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
 
150,00 USD-29,7127.04.2021
Credit Suisse Group
 
215,00 USD0,7514.04.2021
Bernstein Research
 
200,00 USD-6,2724.02.2021
Credit Suisse Group
 
205,00 USD-3,9303.02.2021
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
180,00 USD-15,6502.02.2021
Bernstein Research
 
184,00 USD-13,7702.12.2020
Credit Suisse Group
 
202,00 USD-5,3429.10.2020
Barclays Capital
 
145,00 USD-32,0529.10.2020
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
 
130,00 USD-39,0827.10.2020
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
168,00 USD-21,2721.08.2020
Barclays Capital
 
120,00 USD-43,7631.07.2020
UBS AG
 
150,00 USD-29,7131.07.2020
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
120,00 USD-43,7630.07.2020
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
 
105,00 USD-50,7928.04.2020
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
117,00 USD-45,1728.04.2020
Barclays Capital
 
90,00 USD-57,8217.04.2020
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
113,00 USD-47,0509.04.2020
UBS AG
 
107,00 USD-49,8617.03.2020
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
127,00 USD-40,4812.03.2020
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
 
125,00 USD-41,4204.02.2020
UBS AG
 
130,00 USD-39,0831.01.2020
Credit Suisse Group
 
116,00 USD-45,6431.01.2020
Credit Suisse Group
 
122,00 USD-42,8316.01.2020
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
135,00 USD-36,7404.10.2019
Credit Suisse Group
 
119,00 USD-44,2330.07.2019
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
114,00 USD-46,5825.07.2019
Cowen and Company, LLC
 
116,00 USD-45,6426.04.2019
Credit Suisse Group
 
114,00 USD-46,5806.03.2019
Standpoint Research
 
--26.12.2018
Morgan Stanley
 
87,00 USD-59,2305.12.2018
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
147,00 USD-31,1130.10.2018
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
147,00 USD-31,1125.10.2018
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
 
125,00 USD-41,4224.10.2018
BMO Capital Markets
 
--05.10.2018
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
125,00 USD-41,4226.07.2018
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
139,00 USD-34,8625.07.2018
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
 
121,00 USD-43,3006.03.2018
Deutsche Bank AG
 
115,00 USD-46,1123.02.2018
Deutsche Bank AG
 
145,00 USD-32,0508.01.2018
Deutsche Bank AG
 
135,00 USD-36,7404.12.2017
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
148,00 USD-30,6413.11.2017
Cowen and Company, LLC
 
124,00 USD-41,8923.10.2017
Seaport Global Securities
 
--06.06.2017
BMO Capital Markets
 
115,00 USD-46,1103.02.2017
Barclays Capital
 
115,00 USD-46,1101.02.2017
Loop Capital
 
124,00 USD-41,8920.12.2016
Deutsche Bank AG
 
117,00 USD-45,1702.11.2016
Cowen and Company, LLC
 
110,00 USD-48,4529.04.2016
UBS AG
 
109,00 USD-48,9224.03.2016
UBS AG
 
109,00 USD-48,9228.10.2015
RBC Capital Markets
 
111,00 USD-47,9804.02.2015
Barclays Capital
 
105,00 USD-50,7926.01.2015
Cowen and Company, LLC
 
102,00 USD-52,2023.01.2015
Deutsche Bank AG
 
--15.12.2014
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
 
116,00 USD-45,6414.11.2014
Cowen and Company, LLC
 
106,00 USD-50,3314.11.2014
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
 
113,00 USD-47,0527.10.2014
Nomura
 
110,00 USD-48,4519.12.2013
Nomura
 
90,00 USD-57,8225.07.2013
Nomura
 
90,00 USD-57,8211.04.2013
Morgan Stanley
 
--12.03.2013
Frankfurter Tagesdienst
 
--25.10.2012
Nomura
 
80,00 USD-62,5125.10.2012
UBS AG
 
87,00 USD-59,2324.10.2012
Nomura
 
80,00 USD-62,5119.10.2012
Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
 
80,00 USD-62,5116.10.2012
RBC Capital Markets
 
75,00 USD-64,8505.10.2012
Nomura
 
80,00 USD-62,5126.07.2012
RBC Capital Markets
 
84,00 USD-60,6426.07.2012
Nomura
 
80,00 USD-62,5124.07.2012
Barclays Capital
 
92,00 USD-56,8907.05.2012
Nomura
 
80,00 USD-62,5102.05.2012
Barclays Capital
 
92,00 USD-56,8930.04.2012
Barclays Capital
 
94,00 USD-55,9525.04.2012
Nomura
 
80,00 USD-62,5124.04.2012
RBC Capital Markets
 
88,00 USD-58,7621.03.2012
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
 
--20.03.2012
RBC Capital Markets
 
--22.02.2012
RBC Capital Markets
 
84,00 USD-60,6402.02.2012
Nomura
 
80,00 USD-62,5130.01.2012
HSBC
 
75,00 USD-64,8505.01.2012
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
78,00 USD-63,4502.01.2012
Nomura
 
70,00 USD-67,2028.11.2011
Nomura
 
75,00 USD-64,8527.10.2011
Deutsche Bank Securities
 
81,00 USD-62,0413.10.2011
HSBC
 
80,00 USD-62,5106.10.2011
Barclays Capital
 
93,00 USD-56,4219.09.2011
HSBC
 
80,00 USD-62,5113.09.2011
Barclays Capital
 
93,00 USD-56,4208.09.2011
Barclays Capital
 
97,00 USD-54,5428.07.2011
Barclays Capital
 
97,00 USD-54,5420.07.2011
Barclays Capital
 
97,00 USD-54,5422.06.2011
Nomura
 
80,00 USD-62,5105.05.2011
Barclays Capital
 
97,00 USD-54,5405.05.2011
Frankfurter Tagesdienst
 
--29.04.2011
Barclays Capital
 
97,00 USD-54,5428.04.2011
Credit Suisse Group
 
90,00 USD-57,8227.04.2011
Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc.
 
104,00 USD-51,2627.04.2011
UBS AG
 
86,00 USD-59,7011.03.2011
Barclays Capital
 
87,00 USD-59,2303.02.2011
Credit Suisse Group
 
85,00 USD-60,1703.02.2011
RBC Capital Markets
 
95,00 USD-55,4802.02.2011
Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc.
 
101,00 USD-52,6702.02.2011
Barclays Capital
 
87,00 USD-59,2307.01.2011
Credit Suisse Group
 
76,00 USD-64,3822.10.2010
Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc.
 
90,00 USD-57,8222.10.2010
Barclays Capital
 
84,00 USD-60,6420.10.2010
Barclays Capital
 
82,00 USD-61,5726.07.2010
Credit Suisse Group
 
74,00 USD-65,3226.07.2010
Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc.
 
--23.07.2010
Barclays Capital
 
80,00 USD-62,5120.07.2010
UBS AG
 
74,00 USD-65,3202.07.2010
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
 
--20.05.2010
Barclays Capital
 
--29.04.2010
RBC Capital Markets
 
--28.04.2010
Barclays Capital
 
--16.04.2010
William Blair
 
--15.04.2010
Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc.
 
--15.04.2010
Frankfurter Tagesdienst
 
--13.01.2010
Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc.
 
--11.01.2010
Piper Jaffray & Co.
 
--13.11.2009
Credit Suisse Group
 
--14.09.2009
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
--09.09.2009
Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc.
 
--28.05.2009
Credit Suisse Group
 
--24.04.2009
Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
 
--14.04.2009
Barclays Capital
 
--05.02.2009
Credit Suisse Group
 
--04.02.2009
Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc.
 
--04.02.2009
Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
 
--04.02.2009
Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc.
 
--23.12.2008
Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
 
--24.10.2008
Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
 
--20.10.2008
Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
 
--23.07.2008
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
 
--08.07.2008
Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
 
--24.06.2008
Lehman Brothers Inc.
 
--30.05.2008
Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
 
--09.04.2008
Lehman Brothers Inc.
 
--26.03.2008
Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
 
--13.03.2008
Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
 
--03.03.2008
Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
 
--31.01.2008
Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
 
--10.01.2008
Robert W. Baird
 
--08.06.2007
Robert W. Baird
 
--26.04.2007
Robert W. Baird
 
--07.03.2007
Robert W. Baird
 
--01.03.2007
Robert W. Baird
 
--04.12.2006
Banc of America Sec.
 
--20.11.2006
Robert W. Baird
 
--20.11.2006
Citigroup
 
--13.11.2006
Crédit Suisse
 
--07.11.2006
Morgan Stanley
 
--13.10.2006
Banc of America Sec.
 
--13.09.2006
Robert W. Baird
 
--26.07.2006
Robert W. Baird
 
--26.07.2006
Stifel Nicolaus & Co.
 
--22.05.2006
Robert W. Baird
 
--21.04.2006
Pacific Continental Sec.
 
--21.04.2006
Lehman Brothers
 
--11.04.2006
Lehman Brothers
 
--11.04.2006

28.10.21
United Parcel Service mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
26.10.21
UPS-Aktie beflügelt: UPS steigert Gewinn überraschend stark (dpa-afx)
26.10.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt UPS auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 227 Dollar (dpa-afx)
26.10.21
Ausblick: United Parcel Service legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
11.10.21
Erste Schätzungen: United Parcel Service stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
06.08.21
UPS gibt Dividende und Aktienrückkauf bekannt (MyDividends)
28.07.21
United Parcel Service präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
27.07.21
UPS steigert Gewinn um mehr als die Hälfte - UPS-Aktie knickt dennoch ein (dpa-afx)

27.10.2021United Parcel Service OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.10.2021United Parcel Service OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.08.2021United Parcel Service BuyUBS AG
28.07.2021United Parcel Service OutperformCredit Suisse Group
27.07.2021United Parcel Service OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.2021United Parcel Service OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.10.2021United Parcel Service OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.08.2021United Parcel Service BuyUBS AG
28.07.2021United Parcel Service OutperformCredit Suisse Group
27.07.2021United Parcel Service OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.06.2021United Parcel Service NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.06.2021United Parcel Service NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.05.2021United Parcel Service HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
28.04.2021United Parcel Service Equal weightBarclays Capital
27.04.2021United Parcel Service NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.10.2020United Parcel Service UnderweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2020United Parcel Service SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
31.07.2020United Parcel Service UnderweightBarclays Capital
17.04.2020United Parcel Service UnderweightBarclays Capital
05.12.2018United Parcel Service UnderweightMorgan Stanley

mehr Analysen

