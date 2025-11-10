DAX23.960 +1,7%Est505.664 +1,8%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto14,27 +2,9%Nas23.476 +2,1%Bitcoin91.496 +0,9%Euro1,1566 +0,1%Öl63,85 +0,2%Gold4.105 +2,6%
Personalie gemeldet

Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie: Amazon-Manager Hendrik Krampe wird neuer CFO

10.11.25 19:03 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy bekommt im Dezember wieder einen Finanzvorstand.

Der Aufsichtsrat der Online-Apotheke habe entschieden, den Amazon-Manager Hendrik Krampe mit Wirkung zum 1. Dezember 2025 zum Mitglied des Vorstands und Chief Financial Officer (CFO) zu ernennen, teilte der im MDAX notierte Konzern mit. Krampe tritt die Nachfolge von Jasper Eenhorst an, der im September aus dem Vorstand ausgeschieden war, um neue berufliche Chancen zu ergreifen.

Krampe verfügt der Mitteilung zufolge über mehr als zwanzig Jahre Erfahrung im Finanzmanagement schnell wachsender E-Commerce-Unternehmen. Er war seit 2014 bei Amazon tätig, wo er in den letzten acht Jahren als Finance Director das europaweite Marktplatz-Geschäft verantwortete. Zuvor war er von 2004 bis 2014 bei eBay in Deutschland sowie den USA in verschiedenen Rollen beschäftigt, darunter als Finance Director für den Bereich Advertising von eBay.

Über die Bestellung von Krampe werde die Hauptversammlung im April 2026 im Rahmen ihrer Tagesordnung beraten, teilte Redcare Pharmacy weiter mit.

DOW JONES

Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy

