NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie nachbörslich gesucht: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn
Der Videokommunikationsanbieter Zoom hat am Montag nach Handelsschluss an den US-Börsen die Ergebnisse für das abgelaufene Jahresviertel präsentiert.
Im zweiten Quartal seines Fiskaljahres 2024 erwirtschaftete Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn in Höhe von 1,34 US-Dollar je Aktie. Das war mehr als im Vergleichszeitraum des Vorjahres, als das Ergebnis je Aktie noch 1,05 US-Dollar betragen hatte. Analysten hatten im Durchschnitt für das abgelaufene Quartal mit einem Gewinn von 1,06 US-Dollar je Aktie gerechnet.
Daneben setzte Zoom im Berichtszeitraum 1,14 Milliarden US-Dollar um. Die Experten hatten für den US-Konzern einen Quartalsumsatz von 1,11 Milliarden US-Dollar prognostiziert, nachdem es im Vorjahreszeitraum noch 1,10 Milliarden US-Dollar gewesen waren.
Im nachbörslichen Handel an der US-Börse NASDAQ zeigt sich die Zoom-Aktie zeitweise 6,09 Prozent stärker bei 71,36 US-Dollar.
Bildquellen: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com
