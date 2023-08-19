NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie nachbörslich gesucht: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn

DAX15.603 +0,2%ESt504.225 +0,3%TDax3.054 -0,2%Dow34.464 -0,1%Nas13.498 +1,6%Bitcoin23.956 -0,5%Euro1,0895 ±0,0%Öl84,52 -0,4%Gold1.895 +0,3%
21.08.23
Der Videokommunikationsanbieter Zoom hat am Montag nach Handelsschluss an den US-Börsen die Ergebnisse für das abgelaufene Jahresviertel präsentiert.

Im zweiten Quartal seines Fiskaljahres 2024 erwirtschaftete Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn in Höhe von 1,34 US-Dollar je Aktie. Das war mehr als im Vergleichszeitraum des Vorjahres, als das Ergebnis je Aktie noch 1,05 US-Dollar betragen hatte. Analysten hatten im Durchschnitt für das abgelaufene Quartal mit einem Gewinn von 1,06 US-Dollar je Aktie gerechnet.

Daneben setzte Zoom im Berichtszeitraum 1,14 Milliarden US-Dollar um. Die Experten hatten für den US-Konzern einen Quartalsumsatz von 1,11 Milliarden US-Dollar prognostiziert, nachdem es im Vorjahreszeitraum noch 1,10 Milliarden US-Dollar gewesen waren.

Im nachbörslichen Handel an der US-Börse NASDAQ zeigt sich die Zoom-Aktie zeitweise 6,09 Prozent stärker bei 71,36 US-Dollar.

Redaktion finanzen.net

