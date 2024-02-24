Zoom-Aktie nachbörslich mit Kurssprung: Zoom schlägt im vierten Quartal die Erwartungen
Für Anleger von Zoom Video Communications wurde es zum Wochenstart nachbörslich spannend.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Der Videokonferenzanbieter Zoom Video Communications hat am Abend die Bilanzzahlen zum vierten Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 2023 vorgelegt.
Das Ergebnis je Aktie stieg von 1,22 US-Dollar auf 1,42 US-Dollar, nachdem Analysten einen Wert von 1,15 US-Dollar erwartet hatten. Damit schnitt Zoom besser ab als erwartet.
Der Umsatz lag mit 1,15 Milliarden US-Dollar über dem Vergleichswert des Vorjahres (1,12 Milliarden US-Dollar) und übertraf die Analystenschätzungen, die im Vorfeld bei 1,13 Milliarden US-Dollar gelegen hatten.
Gesamtjahreszahlen von Zoom
Im Gesamtgeschäftsjahr setzte Zoom daneben 4,53 Milliarden US-Dollar um, nachdem im entsprechend vorigen Fiskaljahr 4,39 Milliarden USD in den Büchern gestanden hatten. Analysten hatten hier mit einem Wert von 4,51 Milliarden Dollar gerechnet.
Das EPS lag mit 2,12 US-Dollar unter den Analystenschätzungen (4,94 US-Dollar je Aktie) und fiel besser aus als vor Jahresfrist (0,350 US-Dollar je Aktie).
Die Zoom-Aktie zeigt sich im nachbörslichen Handel an der NASDAQ zeitweise 9,32 Prozent fester bei 68,99 US-Dollar.
Redaktion finanzen.net
