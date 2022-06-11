  • Suche
17.06.2022 16:06

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Freitagnachmittag ins Plus

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Freitagnachmittag ins Plus
So entwickelt sich Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Zuletzt sprang die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie im XETRA-Handel an und legte um 2,8 Prozent auf 31,12 EUR zu.
Das Papier von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) legte um 17.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr zu und stieg im XETRA-Handel um 2,8 Prozent auf 31,12 EUR. In der Spitze legte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 31,75 EUR zu. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 30,58 EUR. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 3.086.582 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Am 24.08.2021 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 54,51 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. 42,91 Prozent Plus fehlen der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 16.06.2022 bei 30,08 EUR. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 3,46 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 58,43 EUR.

Die Zahlen des am 31.03.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 05.05.2022. Der Verlust je Aktie belief sich auf -0,08 EUR. Im Vorjahresquartal lag der Verlust mit 0,55 EUR ebenfalls auf diesem Niveau. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 30,84 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 761,41 EUR. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 581,95 EUR in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2022-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 03.08.2022 terminiert. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q2 2023 rechnen Experten am 02.08.2023.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) im Jahr 2023 2,67 EUR je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Vonovia-Aktie, LEG-Aktie & Co. im Erholungsmodus: Immobilienwerte setzen nach Kurseinbruch zur Stabilisierung an
Die zuletzt sehr schwachen Aktien aus dem Immobiliensektor haben sich am Freitag stabilisiert.
16:06 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Freitagnachmittag ins Plus (finanzen.net)
12:07 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) macht am Mittag Boden gut (finanzen.net)
09:06 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Freitagvormittag mit positiven Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
14.06.22
DGAP-AFR: Vonovia SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
14.06.22
DGAP-AFR: Vonovia SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
13.06.22
Vonovia-Aktie schwächer: Vonovia entwickelt mit VSK Software und Stadt Bochum digitale Bauantragsprüfung (Dow Jones)
13.06.22
DGAP-News: Vonovia, VSK Software und Stadt Bochum stellen Weichen für digitale Bauantragsprüfung als Teil des digitalen Bauantrages (EQS Group)
11.06.22
Wunschanalyse der Woche: Vonovia-Aktie (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

