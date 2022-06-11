Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Freitagnachmittag ins Plus

Das Papier von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) legte um 17.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr zu und stieg im XETRA-Handel um 2,8 Prozent auf 31,12 EUR. In der Spitze legte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 31,75 EUR zu. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 30,58 EUR. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 3.086.582 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Am 24.08.2021 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 54,51 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. 42,91 Prozent Plus fehlen der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 16.06.2022 bei 30,08 EUR. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 3,46 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 58,43 EUR.

Die Zahlen des am 31.03.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 05.05.2022. Der Verlust je Aktie belief sich auf -0,08 EUR. Im Vorjahresquartal lag der Verlust mit 0,55 EUR ebenfalls auf diesem Niveau. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 30,84 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 761,41 EUR. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 581,95 EUR in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2022-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 03.08.2022 terminiert. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q2 2023 rechnen Experten am 02.08.2023.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) im Jahr 2023 2,67 EUR je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

