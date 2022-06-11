Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Freitagnachmittag ins Plus

|30.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.03.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|14.01.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.11.2021
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.11.2021
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.2021
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.06.22
|Aktien von Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen und Co. fallen kräftig: Immobilienwerte leiden unter Zinswende der EZB
|01.06.22
|Vonovia- und ADLER-Aktien schlussendlich uneins: Vonovia-Chef stellt Rückzug von ADLER Group in Aussicht
|24.05.22
|ADLER-Aktie mit herben Verlusten: Staatsanwaltschaft Frankfurt hat wohl Ermittlungen gegen ADLER aufgenommen
|31.05.22
|Vonovia-Aktie im Minus: Vonovia plant Millioneninvestment in Dresden
|31.05.22
|ADLER-Aktie erholt sich bis zum Handelsende: ADLER Group sieht "solide Entwicklung" zu Jahresbeginn
|16.06.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Donnerstagnachmittag schwächer
|16.06.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gibt am Mittag nach
|16.06.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) macht am Donnerstagvormittag Boden gut
|11.06.22
|Wunschanalyse der Woche: Vonovia-Aktie
|19.05.22
|Vonovia-Aktie leichter: Knapp die Hälfte der Vonovia-Aktionäre wählt Aktiendividende für 2021
|16:58 Uhr
|Vonovia-Aktie, LEG-Aktie & Co. im Erholungsmodus: Immobilienwerte setzen nach Kurseinbruch zur Stabilisierung an
|12:18 Uhr
|DGAP-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|12:08 Uhr
|DGAP-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|16.06.22
|DGAP-PVR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|16.06.22
|Wohnungswirtschaft bei Gasmangel für geringere Mindesttemperatur
|16.06.22
|DGAP-DD: LEG Immobilien SE english
|16.06.22
|DGAP-DD: LEG Immobilien SE deutsch
|16.06.22
|DGAP-DD: LEG Immobilien SE deutsch
|16.06.22
|DGAP-DD: LEG Immobilien SE english
|16.06.22
|DGAP-DD: LEG Immobilien SE english
|Siemens Energy kann Gas-Turbine nicht liefern - Gazprom dreht Deutschland den Gashahn zu
|Der Crash kommt: Zwei Top-Banker warnen vor großen Gefahren
|Anstieg oder Crash?: Das sagt prämierter Top-Experte jetzt für den Aktienmarkt voraus
|Zinswende bei Festgeld: Ein-Prozent-Hürde genommen
|DAX und Co nach Fed-Zinserhöhung am Fronleichnam-Feiertag mit derben Verlusten
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: US-Börsen uneins -- DAX am Verfallstag etwas fester -- Musk von Dogecoin-Anleger verklagt -- Volkswagen, GAZPROM, E.ON, thyssenkrupp, Uniper im Fokus
|17:27 Uhr
|Biden: Kampf gegen Klimakrise nicht aus Augen verlieren
|17:26 Uhr
|ROUNDUP/Putin: Russland behindert ukrainische Getreidelieferungen nicht
|17:23 Uhr
|WDH/GESAMT-ROUNDUP: EU-Perspektive für Ukraine - Sjewjerodonezk vor Einkesselung
|17:23 Uhr
|Peraton Subsidiary Wins $563M DoD Cyber Crime Center (DC3) Task Order
|17:23 Uhr
|Supporting the Low-carbon Development of Automotive Industry, GWM Opens Over 1,000 New Energy Vehicle Patents
|17:23 Uhr
|Supporting the Low-carbon Development of Automotive Industry, GWM Opens Over 1,000 New Energy Vehicle Patents
|17:21 Uhr
|WTO decision on waiving intellectual property rights is the wrong solution to address barriers to vaccine equity
|17:21 Uhr
|WTO decision on waiving intellectual property rights is the wrong solution to address barriers to vaccine equity
