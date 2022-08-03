Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) büßt am Vormittag ein

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie musste um 09:22 Uhr im XETRA-Handel abgeben und fiel um 1,3 Prozent auf 29,84 EUR. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bisher bei 29,72 EUR. Bei 29,90 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien beläuft sich auf 111.618 Stück.

Bei 54,51 EUR erreichte der Titel am 24.08.2021 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 45,25 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 12.07.2022 auf bis zu 26,95 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 10,72 Prozent könnte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 2,06 EUR. Im Vorjahr hatte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) 1,35 EUR je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt. Experten geben im Durchschnitt ein Kursziel von 49,02 EUR für die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie aus.

Am 03.08.2022 äußerte sich Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.06.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals.

Am 04.11.2022 werden die Q3 2022-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Die Q3 2023-Finanzergebnisse könnte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) möglicherweise am 08.11.2023 präsentieren.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2022 2,40 EUR je Aktie in den Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Büchern.

