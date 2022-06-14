Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittwochmittag mit Abschlägen

Das Papier von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gab in der XETRA-Sitzung ab. Um 22.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr ging es um 1,0 Prozent auf 31,38 EUR abwärts. Der Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 30,88 EUR nach. Bei 31,40 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 500.661 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 24.08.2021 bei 54,51 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie derzeit noch 42,43 Prozent Luft nach oben. Bei 30,08 EUR fiel das Papier am 16.06.2022 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 4,32 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Im Mittel gehen Analysten von einem Kursziel von 58,43 EUR aus.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ließ sich am 05.05.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.03.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Für das jüngste Jahresviertel wurde ein Verlust je Aktie in Höhe von -0,08 EUR ausgewiesen. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ebenfalls ein Verlust pro Aktie von 0,55 EUR in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 761,41 EUR vermeldet  das entspricht einem Plus von 30,84 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 581,95 EUR in den Büchern standen.

Am 03.08.2022 werden die Q2 2022-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q2 2023-Bilanz am 02.08.2023.

Beim Gewinn 2023 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ein EPS in Höhe von 2,68 EUR in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE