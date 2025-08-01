Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications zeigt sich am Montagnachmittag gestärkt
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Communications. Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Zoom Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 1,0 Prozent auf 71,67 USD.
Die Aktie notierte um 15:53 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ-Handel legte sie um 1,0 Prozent auf 71,67 USD zu. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 71,91 USD aus. Bei 71,37 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ-Handel. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 33.811 Zoom Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 26.11.2024 auf bis zu 92,78 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Communications-Aktie 29,45 Prozent zulegen. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 13.08.2024 Kursverluste bis auf 55,07 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Communications-Aktie ist somit 23,16 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.
In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.
Am 21.05.2025 hat Zoom Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 30.04.2025 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Das EPS wurde auf 0,81 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 0,69 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Umsatzseitig wurden 1,17 Mrd. USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Communications 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt.
Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 25.08.2025 erfolgen.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Communications im Jahr 2026 5,61 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.
Zoom-Aktie etwas fester: Gewinn von Zoom Communications schnellt hoch
Ausblick: Zoom Communications stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
