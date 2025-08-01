DAX23.731 +1,3%ESt505.237 +1,4%Top 10 Crypto15,71 +0,9%Dow44.022 +1,0%Nas20.995 +1,7%Bitcoin99.641 +1,1%Euro1,1581 -0,1%Öl68,56 -1,4%Gold3.380 +0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 RENK RENK73 Commerzbank CBK100 Palantir A2QA4J BYD A0M4W9 Lufthansa 823212 Berkshire Hathaway A0YJQ2 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Allianz 840400 BASF BASF11 Bayer BAY001
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX höher -- Wall Street fester -- Berkshire: Milliardenabschreibung -- Stabilus: Gewinneinbruch -- ON Semi, D-Wave, Tesla, Figma, VW, BYD, DroneShield, Novo Nordisk, Palantir im Fokus
Top News
Viasat: Warum der Aktie ein Verdopplungspotenzial und mehr zugetraut wird! Viasat: Warum der Aktie ein Verdopplungspotenzial und mehr zugetraut wird!
ON-Aktie bricht ein: ON Semiconductor verdient bei geringeren Erlösen weniger ON-Aktie bricht ein: ON Semiconductor verdient bei geringeren Erlösen weniger
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Ãœbersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Kursentwicklung im Fokus

Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications zeigt sich am Montagnachmittag gestärkt

04.08.25 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications zeigt sich am Montagnachmittag gestärkt

Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Communications. Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Zoom Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 1,0 Prozent auf 71,67 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Communications
61,32 EUR -3,15 EUR -4,89%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie notierte um 15:53 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ-Handel legte sie um 1,0 Prozent auf 71,67 USD zu. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 71,91 USD aus. Bei 71,37 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ-Handel. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 33.811 Zoom Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 26.11.2024 auf bis zu 92,78 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Communications-Aktie 29,45 Prozent zulegen. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 13.08.2024 Kursverluste bis auf 55,07 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Communications-Aktie ist somit 23,16 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.

Am 21.05.2025 hat Zoom Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 30.04.2025 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Das EPS wurde auf 0,81 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 0,69 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Umsatzseitig wurden 1,17 Mrd. USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Communications 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 25.08.2025 erfolgen.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Communications im Jahr 2026 5,61 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie etwas fester: Gewinn von Zoom Communications schnellt hoch

Ausblick: Zoom Communications stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor

Zoom-Aktie im Fokus: Störung bei Videokonferenz-Dienst

In eigener Sache

Übrigens: Zoom Communications und andere US-Aktien sind bei finanzen.net ZERO sogar bis 23 Uhr handelbar (ohne Ordergebühren, zzgl. Spreads). Jetzt kostenlos Depot eröffnen und als Geschenk eine Gratisaktie erhalten.

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications

DatumMeistgelesen
Wer­bung

Analysen zu Zoom Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen