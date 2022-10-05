  • Suche
05.10.2022 10:00

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag schwächer

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag schwächer
Kurs der Zoom Video Communications
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung zuletzt 2,7 Prozent im Minus bei 76,01 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 12:22 Uhr Verluste aus. Im XETRA-Handel ging es für das Papier um 2,7 Prozent auf 76,01 EUR abwärts. Zwischenzeitlich weitete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie die Kursverluste bis auf ein Tagestief bei 76,01 EUR aus. Bei 78,00 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Im XETRA-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 34 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 250,00 EUR erreichte der Titel am 04.11.2021 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 69,60 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Am 03.10.2022 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 74,21 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 2,43 Prozent.

Im Durchschnitt gehen Experten von einem fairen Wert von 171,00 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 22.08.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,05 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,36 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.099,46 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.021,50 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2023 wird am 07.12.2022 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Beim Gewinn 2023 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 3,71 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck

04.10.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.net)
04.10.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag zu (finanzen.net)
04.10.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications reagiert am Mittag positiv (finanzen.net)
20.09.22
Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed (finanzen.net)
11.09.22
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch (finanzen.net)
08.09.22
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
23.08.22
Zoom-Aktie fällt an der NASDAQ zweistellig: Zoom Video Communications erleidet Gewinnrückgang (finanzen.net)
23.08.22
Zoom Video Communications: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)

