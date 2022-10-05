Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag schwächer

|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Grundbesitz gilt als krisensicher, doch manche Experten sehen bereits das Platzen der Immobilienblase voraus. Wie groß ist die Gefahr wirklich? Sollten Sie noch in Immobilien investieren? Und wie sichern Sie Ihr Eigenheim finanziell am besten ab?
Nach Stimmungsdaten: DAX mit Verlusten -- Neue Sanktionen gegen Russland auf dem Weg -- Shop Apotheke erreicht wohl Gewinnschwelle -- Twitter, Lufthansa, GRENKE, Apple im Fokus
Swift arbeitet an Vernetzung von digitalem Zentralbankgeld. Erdgaspreise sinken deutlich - Russland beliefert Italien wieder mit Gas. EU-Staaten bringen neue Russland-Sanktionen auf den Weg. Heidelberg Materials übernimmt JEV Recycling. TAKKT kündigt Aktienrückkaufprogramm an. GAZPROM will wieder Gas nach Italien liefern - Einigung mit Österreich.
|14:02 Uhr
|TAKKT-Aktie zieht an: TAKKT kündigt Aktienrückkaufprogramm an
|14:01 Uhr
|Dürr-Aktie: Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemeldet
|14:00 Uhr
|AbCellera Announces Presentation of Data from CD3 T-Cell Engager Platform at SITC 2022
|14:00 Uhr
|TMC Subsidiary NORI Commences Monitoring of the Environmental Impacts of Pilot Nodule Collection System Trials in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone
|14:00 Uhr
|Monopar Announces Completion of Phase 2b Enrollment and Commencement of Phase 3 Enrollment in its VOICE Trial for Severe Oral Mucositis
|14:00 Uhr
|UPM inaugurates its new deep sea pulp terminal in the Port of Montevideo
|14:00 Uhr
|UiPath Appoints Lee Hawksley to Lead Company’s Asia Pacific and Japan Region
|13:57 Uhr
|DR. CHRIS STRANDBURG, RENOWNED DENTIST, WILL OFFER TIPS TO PROMOTE A HEALTHY, BRIGHTER SMILE
