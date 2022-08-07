  • Suche
06.09.2022 09:06

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag im Tiefenrausch

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag im Tiefenrausch
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im XETRA-Handel fiel das Papier um 7,2 Prozent auf 76,02 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel um 09:22 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 7,2 Prozent bei 76,02 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 76,02 EUR ab. Bei 76,02 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 1 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 257,75 EUR markierte der Titel am 14.09.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. 70,51 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 06.09.2022 bei 76,02 EUR. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 0,00 Prozent sinken.

Beim durchschnittlichen Kursziel liegen die Prognosen der Analysten für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 171,00 USD.

Am 22.08.2022 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.07.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,05 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,36 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.099,46 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.021,50 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Voraussichtlich am 07.12.2022 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q3 2023-Bilanz gewähren.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2023 auf 3,71 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

