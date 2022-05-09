  • Suche
10.06.2022 11:02

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag tiefer

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag tiefer
Blick auf Aktienkurs
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der XETRA-Sitzung 2,8 Prozent auf 103,26 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung um 10.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr 2,8 Prozent im Minus bei 103,26 EUR. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 103,08 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 105,60 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 788 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 342,95 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 08.07.2021 erreicht. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 69,89 Prozent zulegen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 77,00 EUR am 12.05.2022. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 34,10 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 310,50 USD an.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,03 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,32 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 12,29 Prozent auf 1.073,80 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 956,24 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q2 2023 voraussichtlich am 07.09.2022 vorlegen.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,05 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

09.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gibt am Nachmittag nach (finanzen.net)
09.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zieht am Donnerstagmittag an (finanzen.net)
09.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Verlusten (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)
23.05.22
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
09.05.22
Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom (finanzen.net)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

24.05.22Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet
09.05.22Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom
09.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gibt am Nachmittag nach
23.05.22Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
09.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Verlusten
09.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zieht am Donnerstagmittag an
23.05.22Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung
25.05.22Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
01.06.224 Reason to Buy Zoom Video Communications, 1 Reason to Sell
12.05.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom Drives Contact Center Expansion with Acquisition of Solvvy
Weitere Zoom Video Communications News
