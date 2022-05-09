Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag tiefer

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung um 10.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr 2,8 Prozent im Minus bei 103,26 EUR. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 103,08 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 105,60 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 788 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 342,95 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 08.07.2021 erreicht. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 69,89 Prozent zulegen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 77,00 EUR am 12.05.2022. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 34,10 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 310,50 USD an.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,03 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,32 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 12,29 Prozent auf 1.073,80 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 956,24 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q2 2023 voraussichtlich am 07.09.2022 vorlegen.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,05 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

