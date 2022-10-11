Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications fällt am Mittag

Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im XETRA-Handel die Puste aus. Um 12:22 Uhr verlor das Papier 2,6 Prozent auf 73,70 EUR. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 73,67 EUR. Zum XETRA-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 74,05 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im XETRA-Handel 608 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (250,00 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 04.11.2021. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 70,52 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 11.10.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 73,67 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 0,04 Prozent.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel geben Analysten bei 171,00 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie an.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2022. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,05 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,36 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.099,46 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.021,50 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 7,63 Prozent gesteigert.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 07.12.2022 terminiert.

Analysten erwarten für 2023 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 3,71 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

