  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
11.10.2022 12:07

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications fällt am Mittag

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications fällt am Mittag
Aktie im Fokus
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im XETRA-Handel fiel das Papier um 2,6 Prozent auf 73,70 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im XETRA-Handel die Puste aus. Um 12:22 Uhr verlor das Papier 2,6 Prozent auf 73,70 EUR. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 73,67 EUR. Zum XETRA-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 74,05 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im XETRA-Handel 608 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (250,00 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 04.11.2021. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 70,52 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 11.10.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 73,67 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 0,04 Prozent.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel geben Analysten bei 171,00 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie an.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2022. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,05 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,36 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.099,46 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.021,50 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 7,63 Prozent gesteigert.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 07.12.2022 terminiert.

Analysten erwarten für 2023 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 3,71 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
10.10.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gibt am Montagnachmittag ab (finanzen.net)
10.10.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag auf rotes Terrain (finanzen.net)
10.10.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag billiger (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
07.10.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan nimmt Zoom mit 'Neutral' wieder auf - Ziel 85 Dollar (dpa-afx)
20.09.22
Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed (finanzen.net)
11.09.22
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch (finanzen.net)
08.09.22
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
23.08.22
Zoom-Aktie fällt an der NASDAQ zweistellig: Zoom Video Communications erleidet Gewinnrückgang (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

11.09.22Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch
20.09.22Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed
10.10.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gibt am Montagnachmittag ab
10.10.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag auf rotes Terrain
10.10.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag billiger
07.10.22ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan nimmt Zoom mit 'Neutral' wieder auf - Ziel 85 Dollar
20.09.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
28.09.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Launches Wide Range of Updates
03.10.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
05.10.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Roblox-Aktie - Barclays stuft auf “Underperform”
DAX Ausblick - Anleger ohne Selbstvertrauen
Stimmen Sie bis zum 28.10. ab bei den ZertifikateAwards 2022/2023!
Abwärtsrisiken fürs Pfund
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf BASF, BMW, Delivery Hero
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

So vermeiden Anleger emotionales Investieren
Die Inflation und der Markt
"Was ich höre und sehe, stimmt mich nicht besonders optimistisch"
Vormarsch der Kryptowährungen - nachhaltige Entwicklung oder kurzfristiges Phänomen?
Tagesgeld: Jetzt 0,75% Zinsen bei CosmosDirekt sichern
BSDEX mit Top-Gesamtbewertung auf Platz 1 im extraETF Krypto-Broker-Test 07/2022
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der unbekannte Billionen-Markt – diese Aktien sollten Anleger jetzt kennen
Baugeld fast bei vier Prozent und profitable Recycling-Helden
Mit diesen drei Lehren wappnen Sie sich gegen die Wohlstandsschmelze
237 Euro im Monat – Mit diesem Sparplan machen Sie Ihre Kinder zu Millionären
Ampel-Stress nach Wahl und ETFs für die inflationäre Rezession

Heute im Fokus

DAX sinkt deutlich -- ABOUT YOU vermeldet noch größeren Verlust als erwartet -- VW nimmt mit Porsche-IPO Milliarden ein -- Mercedes-Benz, Vitesco, BASF, Givaudan im Fokus

Nissan trennt sich von Beteiligungen in Russland - für einen Rubel. Bundesregierung rechnet wohl mit Rückgang der Inflation im kommenden Jahr. Nordex erhält Auftrag über Windanlagen mit bis zu 137 Megawatt Leistung in Polen. Rheinmetall liefert im Rahmen des Ringtauschs Kampfpanzer an Tschechien. Automarkt in China dank EV-Boom weiterhin auf Erholungskurs - Absatz gestiegen.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Städte mit den meisten Superreichen
Top 15
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
2. Quartal 2022: Das Depot von The Big Short-Investor Michael Burry
Depot aufgeräumt
2. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die zehn meistverkauften Spielekonsolen aller Zeiten
Spielekonsolen
2. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Credit Suisse im Depot
US-Werte im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2022?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen