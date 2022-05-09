Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag gefragt

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel um 14.06.2022 09:22:00 Uhr in Grün und gewann 3,2 Prozent auf 102,48 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 102,48 EUR aus. Zum XETRA-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 102,48 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 10 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 08.07.2021 bei 342,95 EUR. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 70,12 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Am 12.05.2022 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 77,00 EUR ab. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 33,09 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Experten gaben als mittleres Kursziel 310,50 USD an.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022 vor. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,03 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,32 USD je Aktie generiert. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 956,24 USD umgesetzt.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.09.2022 präsentieren.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,05 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com