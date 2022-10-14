Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications stabilisiert sich am Vormittag

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bewegte sich um 09:22 Uhr kaum. Das Papier stand via Frankfurt bei 77,29 EUR. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 77,29 EUR. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 77,29 EUR. Zum Frankfurt-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 77,29 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 5 Stück gehandelt.

Bei 248,55 EUR erreichte der Titel am 04.11.2021 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 68,90 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Am 03.10.2022 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 74,54 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 3,69 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Beim durchschnittlichen Kursziel liegen die Prognosen der Analysten für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 171,00 USD.

Am 22.08.2022 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.07.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,05 USD gegenüber 1,36 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 7,63 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.099,46 USD im Vergleich zu 1.021,50 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird am 07.12.2022 erwartet.

Beim Gewinn 2023 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 3,71 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

