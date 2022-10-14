  • Suche
14.10.2022 08:00

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications stabilisiert sich am Vormittag

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications stabilisiert sich am Vormittag
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt am Freitagvormittag wenig Änderung. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Frankfurt-Handel zuletzt bei 77,29 EUR und damit auf dem Niveau des Vortages.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bewegte sich um 09:22 Uhr kaum. Das Papier stand via Frankfurt bei 77,29 EUR. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 77,29 EUR. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 77,29 EUR. Zum Frankfurt-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 77,29 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 5 Stück gehandelt.

Bei 248,55 EUR erreichte der Titel am 04.11.2021 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 68,90 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Am 03.10.2022 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 74,54 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 3,69 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Beim durchschnittlichen Kursziel liegen die Prognosen der Analysten für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 171,00 USD.

Am 22.08.2022 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.07.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,05 USD gegenüber 1,36 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 7,63 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.099,46 USD im Vergleich zu 1.021,50 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird am 07.12.2022 erwartet.

Beim Gewinn 2023 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 3,71 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

13.10.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
13.10.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.net)
13.10.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag gefragt (finanzen.net)
07.10.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan nimmt Zoom mit 'Neutral' wieder auf - Ziel 85 Dollar (dpa-afx)
20.09.22
Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed (finanzen.net)
11.09.22
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch (finanzen.net)
08.09.22
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
23.08.22
Zoom-Aktie fällt an der NASDAQ zweistellig: Zoom Video Communications erleidet Gewinnrückgang (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

