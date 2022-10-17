  • Suche
17.10.2022 15:19

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag mit grünen Vorzeichen

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag mit grünen Vorzeichen
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im XETRA-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 0,3 Prozent auf 76,04 EUR.
Um 04:22 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im XETRA-Handel an und legte um 0,3 Prozent auf 76,04 EUR zu. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 80,60 EUR. Bei 80,60 EUR startete der Titel in den XETRA-Handelstag. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 244 Stück gehandelt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 04.11.2021 bei 250,00 EUR. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 69,58 Prozent. Am 11.10.2022 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 73,00 EUR ab. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 4,16 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Experten gaben als mittleres Kursziel 171,00 USD an.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 22.08.2022 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,36 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.099,46 USD – ein Plus von 7,63 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.021,50 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2023 voraussichtlich am 07.12.2022 vorlegen.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2023 3,70 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

