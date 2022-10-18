  • Suche
18.10.2022 11:17

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Dienstagmittag gestärkt

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Dienstagmittag gestärkt
Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der XETRA-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 79,41 EUR nach oben.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im XETRA-Handel. Um 12:22 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 79,41 EUR. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 80,60 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 80,60 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 221 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 04.11.2021 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 250,00 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 68,24 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 73,00 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 11.10.2022 erreicht. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 8,78 Prozent.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 171,00 USD angegeben.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 22.08.2022 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,36 USD je Aktie generiert. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 7,63 Prozent auf 1.099,46 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.021,50 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.12.2022 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn 2023 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 3,70 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

17.10.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag mit grünen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
17.10.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag mit Verlusten (finanzen.net)
17.10.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Vormittag mit Zoom Video Communications ein (finanzen.net)
07.10.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan nimmt Zoom mit 'Neutral' wieder auf - Ziel 85 Dollar (dpa-afx)
20.09.22
Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed (finanzen.net)
11.09.22
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch (finanzen.net)
08.09.22
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
23.08.22
Zoom-Aktie fällt an der NASDAQ zweistellig: Zoom Video Communications erleidet Gewinnrückgang (finanzen.net)

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

