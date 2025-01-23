DAX21.368 -0,2%ESt505.211 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto16,52 +5,9%Dow44.498 -0,2%Nas20.032 -0,1%Bitcoin100.838 +0,9%Euro1,0515 +1,0%Öl78,12 +0,3%Gold2.775 +0,8%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications macht am Freitagnachmittag Boden gut
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications macht am Freitagnachmittag Boden gut

24.01.25 16:10 Uhr

24.01.25 16:10 Uhr
Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 1,4 Prozent auf 81,10 USD zu.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
76,66 EUR 0,27 EUR 0,35%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 15:53 Uhr zu und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 1,4 Prozent auf 81,10 USD. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 82,28 USD ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zum NASDAQ-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 80,75 USD. Bisher wurden heute 82.812 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Bei einem Wert von 92,78 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (26.11.2024). Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 12,59 Prozent niedriger. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 55,07 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 13.08.2024 erreicht. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 47,27 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

2024 wurde eine Dividende von Höhe von 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet. Analysten prognostizieren für das laufende Jahr 0,000 USD.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 25.11.2024 vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,67 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,47 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,59 Prozent auf 1,18 Mrd. USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q4 2025 wird am 03.03.2025 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2025 5,44 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
