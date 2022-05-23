  • Suche
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit angezogener Handbremse

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit angezogener Handbremse
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Dienstagnachmittag ohne große Bewegung. Kaum Ausschläge verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im XETRA-Handel und tendierte zuletzt bei 113,62 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kam im XETRA-Handel um 28.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr kaum vom Fleck. Der Anteilsschein tendierte bei 113,62 EUR. Bei 114,42 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 113,36 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 114,32 EUR. Bisher wurden heute 457 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Bei einem Wert von 342,95 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (08.07.2021). Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 66,87 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 12.05.2022 bei 77,00 EUR. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 47,56 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Beim durchschnittlichen Kursziel liegen die Prognosen der Analysten für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 310,50 USD.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 23.05.2022 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,03 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,32 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 12,29 Prozent auf 1.073,80 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 956,24 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 07.09.2022 terminiert.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,05 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

27.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
27.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications reagiert am Mittag positiv (finanzen.net)
27.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)
23.05.22
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

