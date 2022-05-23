Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit angezogener Handbremse

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kam im XETRA-Handel um 28.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr kaum vom Fleck. Der Anteilsschein tendierte bei 113,62 EUR. Bei 114,42 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 113,36 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 114,32 EUR. Bisher wurden heute 457 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Bei einem Wert von 342,95 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (08.07.2021). Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 66,87 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 12.05.2022 bei 77,00 EUR. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 47,56 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Beim durchschnittlichen Kursziel liegen die Prognosen der Analysten für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 310,50 USD.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 23.05.2022 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,03 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,32 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 12,29 Prozent auf 1.073,80 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 956,24 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 07.09.2022 terminiert.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,05 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com