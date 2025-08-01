Juli 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Juli 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.07.2025 und dem 31.07.2025. Stand ist der 31.07.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Monero
Monero: -2,65 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Tether
Tether: -0,04 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Dai
Dai: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 11,83 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 11,99 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 14,61 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 14,68 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Polkadot
Polkadot: 15,40 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: VeChain
VeChain: 17,21 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Tron
Tron: 17,82 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 18,02 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Neo
Neo: 20,36 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Solana
Solana: 20,58 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 23,25 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 23,65 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Toncoin
Toncoin: 27,90 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Litecoin
Litecoin: 31,28 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 33,91 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Avalanche
Avalanche: 34,96 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Chainlink
Chainlink: 35,70 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 38,03 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Cardano
Cardano: 40,44 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Ripple
Ripple: 42,72 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Uniswap
Uniswap: 46,21 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Tezos
Tezos: 56,12 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Ethereum
Ethereum: 57,40 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 57,52 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Stellar
Stellar: 81,99 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
