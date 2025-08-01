DAX23.426 -2,7%ESt505.166 -2,9%Top 10 Crypto15,57 -2,7%Dow43.589 -1,2%Nas20.650 -2,2%Bitcoin98.005 +0,3%Euro1,1591 ±0,0%Öl69,52 -4,2%Gold3.363 ±0,0%
Tops & Flops

Juli 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

02.08.25 02:12 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co.: So entwickelten sich die Kryptokurse im Juli 2025 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im Juli 2025

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Juli 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.07.2025 und dem 31.07.2025. Stand ist der 31.07.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Monero

Monero: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Tether

Tether: -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Dai

Dai: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 11,83 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 11,99 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 14,61 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 14,68 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Polkadot

Polkadot: 15,40 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: VeChain

VeChain: 17,21 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Tron

Tron: 17,82 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 18,02 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Neo

Neo: 20,36 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Solana

Solana: 20,58 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 23,25 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 23,65 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Toncoin

Toncoin: 27,90 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Litecoin

Litecoin: 31,28 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 33,91 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Avalanche

Avalanche: 34,96 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Chainlink

Chainlink: 35,70 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 38,03 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Cardano

Cardano: 40,44 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ripple

Ripple: 42,72 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Uniswap

Uniswap: 46,21 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Tezos

Tezos: 56,12 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ethereum

Ethereum: 57,40 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 57,52 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Stellar

Stellar: 81,99 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com