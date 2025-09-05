DAX23.597 -0,7%ESt505.318 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto15,80 +2,7%Dow45.401 -0,5%Nas21.700 ±-0,0%Bitcoin94.312 +0,3%Euro1,1723 ±0,0%Öl65,67 -1,8%Gold3.587 ±0,0%
Nach US-Jobdaten: US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- EU verhängt Milliardenstrafe gegen Google - Trump droht mit Zöllen -- Broadcom, Siemens Energy, BYD im Fokus
Ruhestand voraus: Wie das Depot rechtzeitig auf die Rente vorbereitet werden kann
KW 36: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
KW 36: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

07.09.25 03:25 Uhr
Kryptowährungen KW 36: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. in dieser Woche | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 36

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 36/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 31.08.2025 und dem 05.09.2025. Stand ist der 05.09.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Chainlink

Chainlink: -4,03 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Neo

Neo: -3,39 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: VeChain

VeChain: -2,82 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Uniswap

Uniswap: -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Ethereum

Ethereum: -2,45 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -2,39 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Toncoin

Toncoin: -2,37 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Tron

Tron: -2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -1,02 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Tezos

Tezos: -0,72 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Tether

Tether: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Monero

Monero: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Solana

Solana: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ripple

Ripple: 1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Cardano

Cardano: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Polkadot

Polkadot: 2,00 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 2,22 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Stellar

Stellar: 2,29 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 2,40 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Litecoin

Litecoin: 3,34 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Avalanche

Avalanche: 4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 12,24 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com