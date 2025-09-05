KW 36: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 36/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 31.08.2025 und dem 05.09.2025. Stand ist der 05.09.2025.
Platz 29: Chainlink
Chainlink: -4,03 Prozent
Platz 28: Neo
Neo: -3,39 Prozent
Platz 27: VeChain
VeChain: -2,82 Prozent
Platz 26: Uniswap
Uniswap: -2,46 Prozent
Platz 25: Ethereum
Ethereum: -2,45 Prozent
Platz 24: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -2,39 Prozent
Platz 23: Toncoin
Toncoin: -2,37 Prozent
Platz 22: Tron
Tron: -2,33 Prozent
Platz 21: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -2,17 Prozent
Platz 20: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -1,49 Prozent
Platz 19: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -1,02 Prozent
Platz 18: Tezos
Tezos: -0,72 Prozent
Platz 17: Tether
Tether: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 16: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 15: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 14: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 0,43 Prozent
Platz 13: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 0,53 Prozent
Platz 12: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 0,89 Prozent
Platz 11: Monero
Monero: 1,23 Prozent
Platz 10: Solana
Solana: 1,56 Prozent
Platz 9: Ripple
Ripple: 1,57 Prozent
Platz 8: Cardano
Cardano: 1,90 Prozent
Platz 7: Polkadot
Polkadot: 2,00 Prozent
Platz 6: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 2,22 Prozent
Platz 5: Stellar
Stellar: 2,29 Prozent
Platz 4: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 2,40 Prozent
Platz 3: Litecoin
Litecoin: 3,34 Prozent
Platz 2: Avalanche
Avalanche: 4,15 Prozent
Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 12,24 Prozent
