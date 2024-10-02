DAX19.213 -0,6%ESt504.954 -0,9%MSCIW3.691 -0,1%Dow42.157 -0,4%Nas17.910 -1,5%Bitcoin55.707 +1,2%Euro1,1066 ±-0,0%Öl74,58 +0,2%Gold2.660 -0,1%
September 2024: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

02.10.24 03:23 Uhr
Kryptowährungen im September 2024: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ether & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im September 2024

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im September 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.09.2024 und dem 30.09.2024. Stand ist der 30.09.2024.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Monero

Monero: -9,17 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Tether

Tether: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Dai

Dai: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Tron

Tron: 0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Polygon

Polygon: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Litecoin

Litecoin: 5,47 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ethereum

Ethereum: 7,29 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 7,35 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 9,36 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 10,91 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 11,01 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 11,19 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Polkadot

Polkadot: 11,22 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Toncoin

Toncoin: 11,81 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 11,83 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Stellar

Stellar: 12,16 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Ripple

Ripple: 13,09 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Tezos

Tezos: 13,63 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Cardano

Cardano: 14,53 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Chainlink

Chainlink: 15,96 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: VeChain

VeChain: 17,24 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Neo

Neo: 18,86 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Solana

Solana: 20,63 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 23,31 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Avalanche

Avalanche: 30,69 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 35,07 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Uniswap

Uniswap: 35,37 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 36,13 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

