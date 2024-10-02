September 2024: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im September 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.09.2024 und dem 30.09.2024. Stand ist der 30.09.2024.
Platz 30: Monero
Monero: -9,17 Prozent
Platz 29: Tether
Tether: -0,02 Prozent
Platz 28: Dai
Dai: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 27: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 26: Tron
Tron: 0,38 Prozent
Platz 25: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,55 Prozent
Platz 24: Polygon
Polygon: 0,80 Prozent
Platz 23: Litecoin
Litecoin: 5,47 Prozent
Platz 22: Ethereum
Ethereum: 7,29 Prozent
Platz 21: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 7,35 Prozent
Platz 20: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 9,36 Prozent
Platz 19: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 10,91 Prozent
Platz 18: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 11,01 Prozent
Platz 17: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 11,19 Prozent
Platz 16: Polkadot
Polkadot: 11,22 Prozent
Platz 15: Toncoin
Toncoin: 11,81 Prozent
Platz 14: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 11,83 Prozent
Platz 13: Stellar
Stellar: 12,16 Prozent
Platz 12: Ripple
Ripple: 13,09 Prozent
Platz 11: Tezos
Tezos: 13,63 Prozent
Platz 10: Cardano
Cardano: 14,53 Prozent
Platz 9: Chainlink
Chainlink: 15,96 Prozent
Platz 8: VeChain
VeChain: 17,24 Prozent
Platz 7: Neo
Neo: 18,86 Prozent
Platz 6: Solana
Solana: 20,63 Prozent
Platz 5: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 23,31 Prozent
Platz 4: Avalanche
Avalanche: 30,69 Prozent
Platz 3: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 35,07 Prozent
Platz 2: Uniswap
Uniswap: 35,37 Prozent
Platz 1: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 36,13 Prozent
