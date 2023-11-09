DAX 15.258 -0,6%ESt50 4.201 -0,7%MSCI World 2.879 -0,3%Dow 33.892 -0,7%Nas 13.521 -0,9%Bitcoin 34.214 -0,7%Euro 1,0671 +0,0%Öl 80,45 +0,7%Gold 1.955 -0,2%
Marktkap. 21,58 Mrd. EUR

WKN A2JNF4

ISIN NL0012969182

Symbol ADYYF

UBS AG

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Buy

09:31 Uhr
Adyen BV Parts Sociales Buy
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
924,60 EUR -29,40 EUR -3,08%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Adyen nach einem Analystenwechsel von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 772 auf 1125 Euro angehoben. Der nun verantwortliche Experte Justin Forsythe bewertet den Kapitalmarkttag des Zahlungsabwicklers in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie positiv. Die mittelfristigen Umsatzziele seien nun realistisch und die angestrebte Marge sei höher als erwartet./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.11.2023 / 04:50 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2023 / 04:50 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy

Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1.125,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
946,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
18,81%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
924,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,67%
Analyst Name:
Justin Forsythe 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1.095,63 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

