Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie
WKN A2JNF4
ISIN NL0012969182
Symbol ADYYF
Adyen BV Parts Sociales Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Adyen nach einem Analystenwechsel von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 772 auf 1125 Euro angehoben. Der nun verantwortliche Experte Justin Forsythe bewertet den Kapitalmarkttag des Zahlungsabwicklers in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie positiv. Die mittelfristigen Umsatzziele seien nun realistisch und die angestrebte Marge sei höher als erwartet./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.11.2023 / 04:50 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2023 / 04:50 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1.125,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
946,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,81%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
924,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,67%
|
Analyst Name:
Justin Forsythe
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1.095,63 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
