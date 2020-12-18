  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan

Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie WKN: A2JNF4 / ISIN: NL0012969182

1.953,50EUR
+45,50EUR
+2,38%
18.12.2020
XQTX
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
18.12.2020 13:16

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Adyen von 1653 auf 2283 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Analyst Charles Brennan verschob in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie den Bewertungszeitraum für die Papiere des Zahlungsabwicklers um ein Jahr in die Zukunft. Adyen bleibe mit Blick auf das Jahr 2021 und darüber hinaus in seiner Branche besonders gut positioniert für Wachstum./tih/gl

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Adyen NV
Long
 CJ8ULM 1,32
14,83
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Adyen NV
Long
 CJ8ULM 1,32
14,83
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: CJ8ULM, CJ8ULM. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.12.2020 / 18:40 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.12.2020 / 05:00 / UTC


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform

Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
2.283,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1.902,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
20,03%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1.954,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,84%
Analyst Name:
Charles Brennan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1.609,70 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

18.12.20 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform Credit Suisse Group
10.12.20 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales overweight Morgan Stanley
17.11.20 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight Barclays Capital
11.11.20 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.11.20 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

-17,62%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -17,62%
Ø Kursziel: 1.609,70
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
1000
1200
1400
1600
1800
2000
2200
Credit Suisse Group
2.283,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
1.050,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1.260,00 €
Oddo BHF
1.400,00 €
UBS AG
1.817,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
1.590,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1.777,00 €
Barclays Capital
1.060,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1.900,00 €
Morgan Stanley
1.960,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -17,62%
Ø Kursziel: 1.609,70
alle Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

19.12.20 Nike overweight
18.12.20 RELX buy
18.12.20 FedEx Verkaufen
18.12.20 Daimler Outperform
18.12.20 BMW Outperform
18.12.20 Volkswagen (VW) vz. market-perform
18.12.20 PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
18.12.20 Saint-Gobain overweight
18.12.20 Delivery Hero buy
18.12.20 Philips Conviction Buy List
18.12.20 Enel buy
18.12.20 Continental Halten
18.12.20 Vivendi Conviction Buy List
18.12.20 METRO (St.) neutral
18.12.20 Philips Conviction Buy List
18.12.20 Covestro buy
18.12.20 BASF buy
18.12.20 FedEx Conviction Buy
18.12.20 Ceconomy St. buy
18.12.20 Enel Hold
18.12.20 EssilorLuxottica buy
18.12.20 thyssenkrupp Hold
18.12.20 Salesforce buy
18.12.20 FedEx Outperform
18.12.20 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
18.12.20 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform
18.12.20 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral
18.12.20 thyssenkrupp kaufen
18.12.20 Philips Outperform
18.12.20 MagForce Kaufen
18.12.20 Philips Outperform
18.12.20 FedEx buy
18.12.20 Fresenius Medical Care market-perform
18.12.20 FedEx overweight
18.12.20 Fielmann Hold
18.12.20 Fresenius Outperform
18.12.20 Siemens Healthineers Outperform
18.12.20 Siemens Healthineers Outperform
18.12.20 Dürr buy
18.12.20 K+S Hold
18.12.20 Home24 buy
18.12.20 WPP 2012 Underperform
18.12.20 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
18.12.20 Continental Neutral
18.12.20 WPP 2012 overweight
18.12.20 HelloFresh overweight
17.12.20 BayWa Halten
17.12.20 thyssenkrupp Underweight
17.12.20 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
17.12.20 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 51 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 51 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 51 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Zum Eindämmen der sich weiter stark ausbreitenden Corona-Pandemie gibt es in Deutschland vor Weihnachten einen harten Lockdown. Halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen