|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
2.283,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1.902,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
20,03%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1.954,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,84%
|
Analyst Name:
Charles Brennan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1.609,70 €
|18.12.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.12.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|17.11.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.11.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.11.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.12.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.12.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|17.11.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.11.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.11.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.12.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.12.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11.11.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.11.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.11.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
|UBS AG
|17.11.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.08.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.07.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.02.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.01.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.10.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Halten
|DZ BANK
|21.09.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Halten
|DZ BANK
|21.08.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.07.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Neutral
|Oddo BHF
|16.07.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
