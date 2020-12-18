ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Adyen von 1653 auf 2283 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Analyst Charles Brennan verschob in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie den Bewertungszeitraum für die Papiere des Zahlungsabwicklers um ein Jahr in die Zukunft. Adyen bleibe mit Blick auf das Jahr 2021 und darüber hinaus in seiner Branche besonders gut positioniert für Wachstum./tih/gl