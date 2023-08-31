Credit Suisse Group

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Outperform

13:41 Uhr

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Adyen nach Halbjahreszahlen von 1100 auf 950 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Outperform" belassen. Analyst Justin Forsythe passte seine Schätzungen an die Geschäftszahlen an, die Experten negativ überrascht hatten. Insgesamt bleibe der Bezahldienstleister aber gut aufgestellt, schrieb der Experte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./mis/edh

