Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

764,20 EUR -12,20 EUR -1,57 %
STU
767,00 EUR -9,50 EUR -1,22 %
CHX
Marktkap. 23,79 Mrd. EUR

WKN A2JNF4

ISIN NL0012969182

Symbol ADYYF

Credit Suisse Group

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Outperform

13:41 Uhr
Adyen BV Parts Sociales Outperform
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Adyen nach Halbjahreszahlen von 1100 auf 950 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Outperform" belassen. Analyst Justin Forsythe passte seine Schätzungen an die Geschäftszahlen an, die Experten negativ überrascht hatten. Insgesamt bleibe der Bezahldienstleister aber gut aufgestellt, schrieb der Experte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./mis/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.09.2023 / 05:59 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

