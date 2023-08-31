Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie
WKN A2JNF4
ISIN NL0012969182
Symbol ADYYF
Adyen BV Parts Sociales Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Adyen nach Halbjahreszahlen von 1100 auf 950 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Outperform" belassen. Analyst Justin Forsythe passte seine Schätzungen an die Geschäftszahlen an, die Experten negativ überrascht hatten. Insgesamt bleibe der Bezahldienstleister aber gut aufgestellt, schrieb der Experte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./mis/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.09.2023 / 05:59 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
950,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
771,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,18%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
764,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,31%
|
Analyst Name:
Justin Forsythe
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1.209,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
