157,96EUR
+12,34EUR
+8,47%
19:47:46
STU
156,39USD
+11,59USD
+8,00%
20:01:41
NDB

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005 / Symbol: AAPL

28.10.2022 15:51

Apple Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

Apple Outperform
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Apple nach Zahlen zum vierten Geschäftsquartal von 190 auf 184 US-Dollar gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Outperform" belassen. Der iPhone-Konzern sei im aktuell stürmischen Umfeld ein relativ sicherer Hafen, schrieb Analystin Shannon Cross in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Barmittelzufluss sein solide und das Unternehmen erwirtschafte wiederkehrende Erlöse./la/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.10.2022 / 04:00 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Apple Outperform

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
$ 184,00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 150,82		 Abst. Kursziel*:
22,00%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 156,39		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,66%
Analyst Name:
Shannon Cross 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 177,13
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Apple Aktie

+13,26%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,26%
Ø Kursziel: 177,13
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
140
150
160
170
180
190
200
UBS AG
185,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
200,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
184,00 $
Morgan Stanley
195,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
139,00 $
Deutsche Bank AG
175,00 $
Barclays Capital
169,00 $
Bernstein Research
170,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,26%
Ø Kursziel: 177,13
alle Apple Inc. Kursziele

