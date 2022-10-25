|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
$ 184,00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 150,82
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22,00%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 156,39
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,66%
|
Analyst Name:
Shannon Cross
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 177,13
|15:51 Uhr
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:31 Uhr
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.10.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.10.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|24.10.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:51 Uhr
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:31 Uhr
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.10.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.10.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|24.10.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:51 Uhr
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:31 Uhr
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.10.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.10.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|24.10.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.09.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.09.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.09.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|08.09.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19:04 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|19:04 Uhr
|DIC Asset Reduce
|19:03 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Overweight
|19:03 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
|17:36 Uhr
|DWS Group Outperform
|16:42 Uhr
|Nemetschek Verkaufen
|16:32 Uhr
|Linde Kaufen
|16:13 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|16:11 Uhr
|Eni Buy
|16:09 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|16:07 Uhr
|Sanofi Neutral
|16:03 Uhr
|Siltronic Neutral
|16:01 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|15:58 Uhr
|Airbus Buy
|15:55 Uhr
|Air France-KLM Neutral
|15:54 Uhr
|McDonalds Buy
|15:51 Uhr
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
|15:49 Uhr
|Unilever Sell
|15:45 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Sell
|15:42 Uhr
|Software Buy
|15:40 Uhr
|TotalEnergies Buy
|15:26 Uhr
|Intel Outperform
|15:26 Uhr
|PUMA Outperform
|15:11 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Outperform
|15:09 Uhr
|TRATON Neutral
|15:04 Uhr
|McDonalds Outperform
|15:04 Uhr
|Amazon Outperform
|15:03 Uhr
|Apple Outperform
|15:03 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|14:51 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
|14:32 Uhr
|AXA Outperform
|14:30 Uhr
|Santander Buy
|14:29 Uhr
|Airbus Buy
|14:29 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Sell
|14:27 Uhr
|Danone Sell
|14:26 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|14:23 Uhr
|National Grid Outperform
|14:08 Uhr
|adidas Reduce
|13:53 Uhr
|Linde Buy
|13:51 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|13:51 Uhr
|Danone Sell
|13:51 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Buy
|13:50 Uhr
|Lufthansa Neutral
|13:50 Uhr
|Danone Sell
|13:38 Uhr
|Santander Hold
|13:38 Uhr
|Danone Hold
|13:38 Uhr
|Schneider Electric Buy
|13:37 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Buy
|13:36 Uhr
|Nemetschek Hold
|13:36 Uhr
|KION GROUP Hold
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2022 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|KW 22/43: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
ETF-Sparplan