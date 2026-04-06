Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 3,26 Bio. EURKGV 34,22 Div. Rendite 0,40%
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 280 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Seine Analyse jüngster App Store-Daten zeige, dass das Wachstum im März-Quartal 2026 bei um die sieben Prozent liege, belastet von eher dünnem Wachstum in den USA, schrieb David Vogt am Montag./rob/ajx/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2026 / 20:48 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.04.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 280,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 258,86
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,17%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 257,25
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,84%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 299,09
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|10:36
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.03.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:36
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.03.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.03.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.02.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.01.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.26
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:36
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.01.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.01.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG