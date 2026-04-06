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UBS AG

Apple Neutral

10:36 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
222,55 EUR 0,60 EUR 0,27%
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ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 280 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Seine Analyse jüngster App Store-Daten zeige, dass das Wachstum im März-Quartal 2026 bei um die sieben Prozent liege, belastet von eher dünnem Wachstum in den USA, schrieb David Vogt am Montag./rob/ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2026 / 20:48 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.04.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 280,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 258,86		 Abst. Kursziel*:
8,17%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 257,25		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,84%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 299,09

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

10:36 Apple Neutral UBS AG
09.03.26 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.03.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
03.03.26 Apple Underweight Barclays Capital
02.03.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
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