Formycon Aktie
Marktkap. 353,46 Mio. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1EWVY
ISIN DE000A1EWVY8
Symbol FYBGF
Formycon Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Formycon nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 51 Euro auf "Outperform" belassen. Der Spezialist für Biosimilars habe einen konstruktiven Jahresstart hingelegt und den Ausblick bestätigt, schrieb Natalia Webster am Donnerstag in ihrer ersten Reaktion./rob/edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.05.2026 / 02:06 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.05.2026 / 02:06 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Formycon Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Formycon AG
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
51,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
19,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
156,28%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
19,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
156,28%
|
Analyst Name:
Natalia Webster
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
51,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Formycon AG
|09:41
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.11.25
|Formycon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.11.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:41
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.11.25
|Formycon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.11.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:41
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.11.25
|Formycon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.11.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets