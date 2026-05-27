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Formycon Aktie

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RBC Capital Markets

Formycon Outperform

09:41 Uhr
Formycon Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Formycon AG
19,90 EUR -0,15 EUR -0,75%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Formycon nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 51 Euro auf "Outperform" belassen. Der Spezialist für Biosimilars habe einen konstruktiven Jahresstart hingelegt und den Ausblick bestätigt, schrieb Natalia Webster am Donnerstag in ihrer ersten Reaktion./rob/edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.05.2026 / 02:06 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.05.2026 / 02:06 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Formycon Outperform

Unternehmen:
Formycon AG		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
51,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
19,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
156,28%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
19,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
156,28%
Analyst Name:
Natalia Webster 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
51,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Formycon AG

09:41 Formycon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
24.11.25 Formycon Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17.11.25 Formycon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
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02.10.25 Formycon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
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Nachrichten zu Formycon AG

EQS Group EQS-News: Formycon berichtet über positive operative Fortschritte und stark wachsende Umsätze im ersten Quartal 2026
finanzen.net Formycon Aktie News: Formycon zeigt sich am Nachmittag gestärkt
finanzen.net Formycon Aktie News: Formycon am Mittwochvormittag mit Kursplus
Aktien-Global Formycon: Der nächste Schritt
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EQS Group EQS-AFR: Formycon AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen
EQS Group EQS-News: Formycon lädt zur Telefonkonferenz zu den Ergebnissen des ersten Quartals 2026 ein und gibt Teilnahme an internationalen Investorenkonferenzen bekannt
EQS Group EQS-News: Formycon erweitert kommerzielles Portfolio: Aflibercept-Biosimilars Ahzantive® und Baiama® in der Europäischen Union verfügbar
EQS Group EQS-News: Formycon Reports Positive Operational Progress and Strong Revenue Growth in the First Quarter of 2026
EQS Group EQS-AFR: Formycon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Group EQS-News: Formycon invites to conference call on the results of the first quarter of 2026 and announces participation in international investor conferences
EQS Group EQS-News: Formycon expands commercial portfolio: Aflibercept biosimilars Ahzantive® and Baiama® are now available in the European Union
EQS Group EQS-News: Formycon reports successful financial year 2025 with important operational progress, growing market presence and strategic partnerships
EQS Group EQS-News: Formycon invites to Conference Call on the Results of the Financial Year 2025 and announces Participation in international Investor Conferences in the 2nd Quarter of 2026
EQS Group EQS-AFR: Formycon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Formycon AG:
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