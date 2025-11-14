DAX 23.786 -0,4%ESt50 5.665 -0,5%MSCI World 4.338 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 12,95 +2,6%Nas 22.901 +0,1%Bitcoin 82.396 +1,3%Euro 1,1605 -0,2%Öl 64,34 +0,1%Gold 4.081 +0,0%
Heute im Fokus
DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen im Minus -- Buffett schlägt bei Alphabet-Aktie zu - Apple-Aktien verkauft -- Geely, Netflix, SUSS MicroTec, Formycon, Siemens, Samsung und SK hynix im Fokus
Top News
Streaming-Deal des Jahres! YouTube erzwingt Disney-Einigung nach zweiwöchiger Blockade von ESPN und ABC! Streaming-Deal des Jahres! YouTube erzwingt Disney-Einigung nach zweiwöchiger Blockade von ESPN und ABC!
The RealReal: Online-Marktplatz für Secondhand-Luxusgüter überzeugt mit Plänen zur Profitabilitätssteigerung The RealReal: Online-Marktplatz für Secondhand-Luxusgüter überzeugt mit Plänen zur Profitabilitätssteigerung
Formycon Aktie

22,70 EUR +2,15 EUR +10,46 %
STU
Marktkap. 366,71 Mio. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1EWVY

ISIN DE000A1EWVY8

Symbol FYBGF

RBC Capital Markets

Formycon Outperform

10:56 Uhr
Formycon Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Formycon AG
22,70 EUR 2,15 EUR 10,46%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Formycon auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 51 Euro belassen. Natalia Webster verwies am Montag auf die erfolgreiche präklinische Entwicklung eines Biosimilars für das Milliardenmedikament Dupixent von Sanofi. Derzeit habe sie den entsprechenden Wirkstoff FYB208 lediglich mit einem Wert von 5 Euro je Aktie in ihrem Bewertungsmodell angesetzt. Der Biosimilar-Hersteller besitze derzeit zwar die vollständigen Projekt- und Vermarktungsrechte für FYB208. Dennoch dürfte das Unternehmen im Laufe der klinischen Entwicklung eine Partnerschaft anstreben./rob/la/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.11.2025 / 03:10 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.11.2025 / 03:10 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Formycon Outperform

Unternehmen:
Formycon AG		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
51,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
22,75 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
124,18%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
22,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
124,67%
Analyst Name:
Natalia Webster 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
41,75 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

