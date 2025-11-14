Formycon Aktie
Marktkap. 366,71 Mio. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1EWVY
ISIN DE000A1EWVY8
Symbol FYBGF
Formycon Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Formycon auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 51 Euro belassen. Natalia Webster verwies am Montag auf die erfolgreiche präklinische Entwicklung eines Biosimilars für das Milliardenmedikament Dupixent von Sanofi. Derzeit habe sie den entsprechenden Wirkstoff FYB208 lediglich mit einem Wert von 5 Euro je Aktie in ihrem Bewertungsmodell angesetzt. Der Biosimilar-Hersteller besitze derzeit zwar die vollständigen Projekt- und Vermarktungsrechte für FYB208. Dennoch dürfte das Unternehmen im Laufe der klinischen Entwicklung eine Partnerschaft anstreben./rob/la/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.11.2025 / 03:10 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.11.2025 / 03:10 / EST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Formycon Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Formycon AG
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
51,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
22,75 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
124,18%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
22,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
124,67%
|
Analyst Name:
Natalia Webster
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
41,75 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Formycon AG
|10:56
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.11.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.09.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.08.25
|Formycon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
