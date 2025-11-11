DAX 24.289 -0,4%ESt50 5.801 +0,2%MSCI World 4.418 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto 13,97 +2,6%Nas 23.406 -0,3%Bitcoin 88.627 +1,2%Euro 1,1618 +0,2%Öl 62,99 +0,5%Gold 4.229 +0,8%
Formycon Aktie

21,15 EUR -0,45 EUR -2,08 %
STU
Marktkap. 379,08 Mio. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1EWVY

ISIN DE000A1EWVY8

Symbol FYBGF

RBC Capital Markets

Formycon Outperform

10:06 Uhr
Formycon Outperform
Formycon AG
21,15 EUR -0,45 EUR -2,08%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Formycon nach Quartalszahlen des Biosimilar-Herstellers mit einem Kursziel von 51 Euro auf "Outperform" belassen. Wie schon zuvor angenommen, hänge die Erreichung der bestätigten Jahresziele stark vom Schlussquartal ab, schrieb Natalia Webster am Donnerstag./rob/gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.11.2025 / 02:24 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.11.2025 / 02:24 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Formycon Outperform

Unternehmen:
Formycon AG		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
51,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
21,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
137,21%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
21,15 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
141,13%
Analyst Name:
Natalia Webster 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
41,75 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

