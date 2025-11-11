Formycon Aktie
Marktkap. 379,08 Mio. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1EWVY
ISIN DE000A1EWVY8
Symbol FYBGF
Formycon Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Formycon nach Quartalszahlen des Biosimilar-Herstellers mit einem Kursziel von 51 Euro auf "Outperform" belassen. Wie schon zuvor angenommen, hänge die Erreichung der bestätigten Jahresziele stark vom Schlussquartal ab, schrieb Natalia Webster am Donnerstag./rob/gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.11.2025 / 02:24 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.11.2025 / 02:24 / EST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Formycon Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Formycon AG
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
51,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
21,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
137,21%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
21,15 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
141,13%
|
Analyst Name:
Natalia Webster
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
41,75 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Formycon AG
|10:06
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.09.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.08.25
|Formycon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.08.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:06
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.09.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.08.25
|Formycon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.08.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:06
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.09.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.08.25
|Formycon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.08.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets