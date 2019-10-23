finanzen.net
Apple Aktie WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
Symbol: AAPL

218,25EUR
+1,40EUR
+0,65%
18:25:10
FSE
242,55USD
+2,59USD
+1,08%
18:31:52
NAS
23.10.2019
Apple overweight (Morgan Stanley)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für Apple von 247 auf 289 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Anders als der skeptische Markt glaube sie, dass Apples Video-Streamingdienst Apple TV+ ab 2020 das Wachstum im Geschäft mit Dienstleistungen beschleunigen und ab 2021 einen positiven Gewinnbeitrag leisten werde, schrieb Analystin Kathryn Huberty in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Sie traut es dem iphone-Hersteller zu, binnen sechs Jahren rund zehn Prozent seiner Kunden für Apple TV+ begeistern zu können./gl/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.10.2019 / 22:00 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple overweight

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		Analyst:
Morgan Stanley		Kursziel:
289,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
overweight		Kurs*:
243,07 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+18,90%
Rating vorher:
overweight		Kurs aktuell:
242,55 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+19,15%
Analyst Name:
Kathryn Huberty		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
222,42 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15:46 UhrApple overweightMorgan Stanley
17.10.2019Apple Equal weightBarclays Capital
15.10.2019Apple overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.10.2019Apple buyUBS AG
04.10.2019Apple NeutralCredit Suisse Group
15:46 UhrApple overweightMorgan Stanley
15.10.2019Apple overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.10.2019Apple buyUBS AG
30.09.2019Apple overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.09.2019Apple buyUBS AG
17.10.2019Apple Equal weightBarclays Capital
04.10.2019Apple NeutralCredit Suisse Group
02.10.2019Apple NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.09.2019Apple NeutralCredit Suisse Group
13.09.2019Apple NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.09.2019Apple ReduceHSBC
20.05.2019Apple ReduceHSBC
10.04.2019Apple ReduceHSBC
26.10.2016Apple overweightMorgan Stanley
26.07.2016Apple SellBGC Partners

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

Kursziele Apple Aktie

-8,30%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,30%
Ø Kursziel: 222,42
Anzahl:
Buy: 10
Hold: 8
Sell: 1
160
180
200
220
240
260
280
300
Jefferies & Company Inc.
265 $
Macquarie Research
222 $
Nomura
175 $
RBC Capital Markets
185 $
Maxim Group
217 $
Cascend Securities
210 $
Cowen and Company, LLC
220 $
Cascend Securities
240 $
Deutsche Bank AG
205 $
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
265 $
Canaccord Adams
240 $
Bernstein Research
205 $
HSBC
190 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
165 $
Credit Suisse Group
209 $
UBS AG
235 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
265 $
Barclays Capital
224 $
Morgan Stanley
289 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,30%
Ø Kursziel: 222,42
