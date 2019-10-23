NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für Apple von 247 auf 289 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Anders als der skeptische Markt glaube sie, dass Apples Video-Streamingdienst Apple TV+ ab 2020 das Wachstum im Geschäft mit Dienstleistungen beschleunigen und ab 2021 einen positiven Gewinnbeitrag leisten werde, schrieb Analystin Kathryn Huberty in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Sie traut es dem iphone-Hersteller zu, binnen sechs Jahren rund zehn Prozent seiner Kunden für Apple TV+ begeistern zu können./gl/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.10.2019 / 22:00 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



