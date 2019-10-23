|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Apple
|SR43JW
|13,86
|Endlos Turbo auf Apple
|SR5BR1
|15,65
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Morgan Stanley
|Kursziel:
289,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
243,07 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+18,90%
|Rating vorher:
overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
242,55 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+19,15%
|Analyst Name:
Kathryn Huberty
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
222,42 USD
|15:46 Uhr
|Apple overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|17.10.2019
|Apple Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.10.2019
|Apple overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.10.2019
|Apple buy
|UBS AG
|04.10.2019
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|15:46 Uhr
|Apple overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|15.10.2019
|Apple overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.10.2019
|Apple buy
|UBS AG
|30.09.2019
|Apple overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.09.2019
|Apple buy
|UBS AG
|17.10.2019
|Apple Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.10.2019
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.10.2019
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.09.2019
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.09.2019
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.09.2019
|Apple Reduce
|HSBC
|20.05.2019
|Apple Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.2019
|Apple Reduce
|HSBC
|26.10.2016
|Apple overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|26.07.2016
|Apple Sell
|BGC Partners
|18:01 Uhr
|SAP SE Halten
|18:01 Uhr
|SAP SE Halten
|16:41 Uhr
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
|16:01 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|16:01 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo buy
|15:51 Uhr
|Continental overweight
|14:41 Uhr
|Software Halten
|14:36 Uhr
|Sartorius vz Hold
|13:21 Uhr
|Continental Halten
|13:21 Uhr
|Software neutral
|12:16 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|12:11 Uhr
|SAP SE Halten
|12:11 Uhr
|SAP SE Halten
|12:11 Uhr
|Continental Hold
|12:01 Uhr
|Continental Halten
|11:56 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:56 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:51 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|11:51 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|11:51 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|11:51 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|11:51 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|11:41 Uhr
|Software buy
|11:41 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:41 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:36 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|11:36 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|11:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Sector Perform
|11:06 Uhr
|Daimler Sell
|11:06 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|11:06 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|08:36 Uhr
|Software Hold
|08:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse buy
|22.10.19
|adidas Underweight
|22.10.19
|Continental Hold
|22.10.19
|Continental Sector Perform
|22.10.19
|Continental Underweight
|22.10.19
|Sartorius vz Hold
|22.10.19
|SAP SE overweight
|22.10.19
|SAP SE overweight
|Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 42 2019.Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
