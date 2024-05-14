DAX 18.869 +0,8%ESt50 5.101 +0,4%MSCI World 3.435 +0,4%Dow 39.849 +0,7%Nas 16.742 +1,4%Bitcoin 60.617 +6,5%Euro 1,0880 +0,6%Öl 82,90 +0,1%Gold 2.386 +1,2%
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

39,57 EUR +0,06 EUR +0,15 %
STU
Marktkap. 46,74 Mrd. EUR KGV 14,75

WKN 555200

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol DPSTF

UBS AG

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral

20:26 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
39,57 EUR 0,06 EUR 0,15%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für DHL Group nach einer Investorenveranstaltung auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 41 Euro belassen. Das Management des Logistikkonzerns habe sich zuversichtlich hinsichtlich einer Erholung der Umschlagvolumina im zweiten Halbjahr gezeigt, schrieb Analyst Cristian Nedelcu in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.05.2024 / 16:33 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.05.2024 / 16:33 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Deutsche Post

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
41,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
39,54 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,69%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
39,57 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,61%
Analyst Name:
Cristian Nedelcu 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
43,63 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)