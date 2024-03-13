DAX 18.018 +0,3%ESt50 5.024 +0,5%MSCI World 3.396 +0,0%Dow 39.043 +0,1%Nas 16.178 -0,5%Bitcoin 66.490 -0,4%Euro 1,0931 -0,2%Öl 84,61 +0,8%Gold 2.165 -0,5%
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

38,92 EUR +0,01 EUR +0,01 %
STU
Marktkap. 45,99 Mrd. EUR KGV 14,75

WKN 555200

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol DPSTF

Barclays Capital

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

13:26 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
38,92 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,01%
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für DHL Group von 49 auf 45 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Wachstumserholung verzögere sich, schrieb Analystin Alexia Dogani in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Belebung im Bereich Business-to-Business (B2B) bleibe abzuwarten. Grundsätzlich bleibt Dogani aber von der Anlagestory des Bonner Logistikkonzerns überzeugt./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 20:12 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.03.2024 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com

