DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

Barclays Capital

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

13:56 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für DHL Group nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 45 Euro belassen. Die Resultate des Logistikkonzerns seien einen Tick besser als erwartet ausgefallen, titelte Analyst Marco Limite in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 06:21 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 06:22 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
45,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
41,29 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
8,99%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
38,62 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,52%
Analyst Name:
Marco Limite 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
43,49 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

