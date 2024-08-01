DAX 17.805 -1,5%ESt50 4.689 -1,6%MSCI World 3.496 -0,6%Dow 40.348 -1,2%Nas 17.194 -2,3%Bitcoin 59.741 -1,4%Euro 1,0829 +0,3%Öl 79,57 -0,6%Gold 2.462 +0,7%
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

37,74 EUR -0,72 EUR -1,87 %
STU
Marktkap. 47,1 Mrd. EUR KGV 14,50 Div. Rendite 4,12

WKN 555200

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol DPSTF

Barclays Capital

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

11:56 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
37,74 EUR -0,72 EUR -1,87%
Charts| News| Analysen
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für DHL Group von 45 auf 44 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Nach den Quartalszahlen des Logistikkonzerns habe er seine Ergebnisprognose (Ebit) für 2024 leicht reduziert, schrieb Analyst Marco Limite in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.08.2024 / 05:07 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.08.2024 / 05:12 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
44,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
39,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,53%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
37,74 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,59%
Analyst Name:
Marco Limite 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
43,34 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

