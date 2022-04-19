  • Suche
GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

20,93EUR
-0,14EUR
-0,66%
14:36:33
XETRA
17,46GBP
±0,00GBP
-0,02%
14:54:19
BTE

WKN: 940561 / ISIN: GB0009252882

22.04.2022 14:36

GlaxoSmithKline Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für GlaxoSmithKline von 1500 auf 1600 Pence angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Emmanuel Papadakis beschäftigte sich in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie mit der Übernahme von Sierra Oncology. Sein Fazit: Der Zukauf sei sinnvoll, die Bewertung aber kritisch. Er sieht darin auch nicht das innovative Elixier, das die Pharmageschichte nach wie vor nötig habe. Mit dem höheren Kursziel reflektiert er die jüngsten Kursentwicklungen im Sektor./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.04.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.04.2022 / 06:45 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline Hold

Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
16,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
17,48 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,49%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
17,46 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,36%
Analyst Name:
Emmanuel Papadakis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
17,23 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

19.04.22 GlaxoSmithKline Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.04.22 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.04.22 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral UBS AG
05.04.22 GlaxoSmithKline Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
01.04.22 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysensuche

Kursziele GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

-1,33%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,33%
Ø Kursziel: 17,23
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Deutsche Bank AG
16,00 £
UBS AG
18 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
21,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17 £
Kepler Cheuvreux
15,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20,00 £
Barclays Capital
17 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
14,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,33%
Ø Kursziel: 17,23
alle GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Kursziele

