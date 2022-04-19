|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
16,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
17,48 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,49%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
17,46 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,36%
|
Analyst Name:
Emmanuel Papadakis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
17,23 £
|19.04.22
|GlaxoSmithKline Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.04.22
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.22
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.04.22
|GlaxoSmithKline Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.04.22
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
