GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

20,91EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,05%
13:42:53
XETRA
17,56GBP
-0,14GBP
-0,77%
14:07:43
BTE

WKN: 940561 / ISIN: GB0009252882

11.07.2022 14:01

GlaxoSmithKline Neutral (UBS AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für GlaxoSmithKline von 1866 auf 1876 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Dies schrieb Analystin Laura Sutcliffe in einer Studie vom Freitag./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.07.2022 / 14:13 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.07.2022 / 14:13 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline Neutral

Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
18,76 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
17,56 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,86%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
17,57 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,75%
Analyst Name:
Laura Sutcliffe 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
18,11 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

14:01 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral UBS AG
05.07.22 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.07.22 GlaxoSmithKline Underperform Credit Suisse Group
29.06.22 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.06.22 GlaxoSmithKline Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

+3,04%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,04%
Ø Kursziel: 18,11
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Jefferies & Company Inc.
21,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
14,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19,00 £
UBS AG
19 £
Barclays Capital
18,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19 £
Deutsche Bank AG
18 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,04%
Ø Kursziel: 18,11
alle GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Kursziele

