DAX 22.860 +1,6%ESt50 5.230 +1,4%Top 10 Crypto 12,60 +0,0%Dow 40.753 +0,2%Nas 17.711 +1,5%Bitcoin 85.326 -0,1%Euro 1,1344 +0,5%Öl 61,82 -0,1%Gold 3.261 +0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Microsoft 870747 Amazon 906866 Apple 865985 Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11 RENK RENK73 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX Palantir A2QA4J Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Deutsche Bank 514000 Lufthansa 823212 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX im Plus -- Amazon verdient mehr als erwartet -- Apple, Airbus, Mercedes-Benz, BigBear.ai im Fokus
Top News
Aktien-Analyse: UBS AG bewertet Continental-Aktie Aktien-Analyse: UBS AG bewertet Continental-Aktie
Neutral für Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)-Aktie nach UBS AG-Analyse Neutral für Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)-Aktie nach UBS AG-Analyse
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
"600% Momentum-Strategie": Aktien hebeln und Gewinne maximieren - sichern Sie sich jetzt das Kennenlernangebot für nur 39 Euro (statt 69 Euro) im Monat!

Grand City Properties Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
10,62 EUR +0,20 EUR +1,92 %
STU
10,36 EUR -0,18 EUR -1,71 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 1,85 Mrd. EUR

KGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Grand City Properties Buy

12:01 Uhr
Grand City Properties Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
10,62 EUR 0,20 EUR 1,92%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 14,50 Euro belassen. Der Aufwärtstrend bei den Mieten sollte 2025 anhalten, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose am Donnerstag nach einer Investorenveranstaltung. Der Immobilienkonzern sei mit seinem Portfolio gut aufgestellt./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.05.2025 / 14:18 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
14,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
10,36 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
39,96%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
10,62 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36,53%
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,37 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

12:01 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
03.04.25 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
26.03.25 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.03.25 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
17.03.25 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

finanzen.net Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: So performt der SDAX am Donnerstagmittag
dpa-afx Vonovia, Aroundtown & Co. - Deutsche Immobilienaktien im Aufwind
finanzen.net Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start des Donnerstagshandels in der Verlustzone
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Ende des Mittwochshandels in der Gewinnzone
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt in Grün: Börsianer lassen SDAX steigen
finanzen.net Mittwochshandel in Frankfurt: So entwickelt sich der SDAX am Mittwochmittag
finanzen.net Gewinne in Frankfurt: Zum Start Gewinne im SDAX
finanzen.net Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht zum Start Verluste
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2024 Annual General Meeting
EQS Group EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2024 Annual General Meeting
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. announces good start in Q1 2024 driven by strong operations
EQS Group EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces good start in Q1 2024 driven by strong operations
RSS Feed
Grand City Properties S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen