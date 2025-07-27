Stellantis Aktie
Marktkap. 23,7 Mrd. EURKGV 6,79 Div. Rendite 5,40%
WKN A2QL01
ISIN NL00150001Q9
Symbol STLA
Stellantis Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Stellantis nach Geschäftszahlen von 9,70 auf 8,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Eine Trendwende des Automobilherstellers hänge stark von einer Erholung der Absatzmengen und Preise ab, schrieb Patrick Hummel in einer ersten Einschätzung am Dienstag. Das legten die Geschäftszahlen nah./rob/bek/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2025 / 16:32 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.07.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
8,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
8,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2,16%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
8,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,21%
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Hummel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
10,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
