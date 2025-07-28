DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 47,17 Mrd. EURKGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für DHL Group nach Quartalszahlen des Konkurrenten UPS auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 36 Euro belassen. Die Aussagen des Managements von UPS zum laufenden dritten Quartal belegten eine große Unsicherheit, schrieb Cristian Nedelcu in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./bek/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2025 / 14:09 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.07.2025 / 14:09 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
