DAX schließt deutlich im Plus -- Wall Street tiefer -- PayPal mit starkem Ergebnis -- D-Wave, Novo Nordisk, Uniper, UnitedHealth, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, TeamViewer, Hypoport, Tilray im Fokus
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

Marktkap. 47,17 Mrd. EUR

KGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
39,87 EUR -0,98 EUR -2,40%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für DHL Group nach Quartalszahlen des Konkurrenten UPS auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 36 Euro belassen. Die Aussagen des Managements von UPS zum laufenden dritten Quartal belegten eine große Unsicherheit, schrieb Cristian Nedelcu in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./bek/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2025 / 14:09 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.07.2025 / 14:09 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
36,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
39,79 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-9,53%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
39,87 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-9,71%
Analyst Name:
Cristian Nedelcu 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
45,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

20:11 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell UBS AG
17:56 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.07.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.07.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell UBS AG
14.07.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell UBS AG
Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

finanzen.net Lohnende DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Investition? DAX 40-Wert DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht DAX 40-Wert DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) am Nachmittag mit kaum veränderter Tendenz
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) am Mittag auf grünem Terrain
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) gewinnt am Dienstagvormittag an Fahrt
finanzen.net STOXX-Handel Euro STOXX 50 zeigt sich letztendlich leichter
finanzen.net Optimismus in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 mit grünem Vorzeichen
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
finanzen.net Handel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 bewegt sich im Plus
finanzen.net Gewinne in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Start des Montagshandels im Plus
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-News: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
