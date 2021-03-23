  • Suche
Novo Nordisk Aktie WKN: A1XA8R / ISIN: DK0060534915

57,26EUR
+0,13EUR
+0,23%
17:38:37
FSE
57,21EUR
+0,02EUR
+0,03%
17:50:05
GVIE
25.03.2021 14:26

Novo Nordisk buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Novo Nordisk auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 500 dänische Kronen belassen. Eine Umfrage unter Ärzten zum Medikament Tirzepatide von Eli Lilly gegen Diabetes könne sich erheblich auf das Mittel Ozempic von Novo Nordisk auswirken, schrieb Analyst Emmanuel Papadakis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er messe Ozempic einen Kapitalwert zu, der mit 84 Kronen zur Bewertung der Aktien beitrage./bek/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.03.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.03.2021 / 07:07 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Novo Nordisk buy

Unternehmen:
Novo Nordisk		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
500,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
57,32 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
772,30%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Emmanuel Papadakis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
455,20 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Novo Nordisk

14:26 Uhr Novo Nordisk buy Deutsche Bank AG
23.03.21 Novo Nordisk overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.03.21 Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.03.21 Novo Nordisk buy Deutsche Bank AG
05.03.21 Novo Nordisk buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk

23.10.17
Novo Nordisk: Attraktive Bonuschance nach Turnaround (finanzen.net)
24.04.15
Mehr Zinsen! (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Novo Nordisk Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 455,20
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
300
350
400
450
500
Jefferies & Company Inc.
330,00 DKK
Bernstein Research
460,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
470,00 DKK
Barclays Capital
495,00 DKK
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
430,00 DKK
Morgan Stanley
425,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
517,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
500,00 DKK
UBS AG
425,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
500,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 455,20
alle Novo Nordisk Kursziele

