ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat STMicroelectronics nach einem Kapitalmarkttag zur Microcontroller & Digital Group (MDG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 27 Euro belassen. Diese Sparte sei eine der Säulen der STMicro-Story in den nächsten zwei bis drei Jahren, schrieb Analyst David Mulholland in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Veranstaltung habe ermutigt./ajx/bek