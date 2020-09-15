finanzen.net
STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

26,98EUR
+0,52EUR
+1,97%
12:40:40
STU
26,97EUR
+0,48EUR
+1,81%
14:55:38
BTN
16.09.2020 14:11

STMicroelectronics buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat STMicroelectronics nach einem Kapitalmarkttag zur Microcontroller & Digital Group (MDG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 27 Euro belassen. Diese Sparte sei eine der Säulen der STMicro-Story in den nächsten zwei bis drei Jahren, schrieb Analyst David Mulholland in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Veranstaltung habe ermutigt./ajx/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.09.2020 / 21:05 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.09.2020 / / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics buy

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
27,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
26,59 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,54%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
26,98 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,07%
Analyst Name:
David Mulholland 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
28,07 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+4,04%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,04%
Ø Kursziel: 28,07
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
20
22
24
26
28
30
32
Oddo BHF
33,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
23,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
33,00 €
Morgan Stanley
26,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
29 €
Barclays Capital
31,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21 €
UBS AG
27,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,04%
Ø Kursziel: 28,07
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

